New York Mets legendary third baseman David Wright angered a lot of baseball fans Monday morning. How can anyone hate Wrigley Field?

David Wright was a special guest on SNY’s “Cookie Club” podcast on Monday. He joined New York Mets stars J.D. Davis and Dom Smith along with SNY’s Steve Gelbs. Things got heated when Wright brought up his hatred for one of baseball’s most beloved stadiums.

“My favorite city probably in the summertime would be Chicago, but I hate — and this is probably against all sorts of baseball religion — but I hate Wrigley Field,” Wright admitted.

The conversation kept going without much explanation until Gelbs circled back to Wright a few minutes later. He, like everyone watching, wanted to know how Wright could hate Wrigley Field.

Wright had a response, and it’s not one that will go over well with those who work at Wrigley.

“Well, first of all, the playing surface, at least I don’t know how it is now, but the playing surface was always very uneven. So I would get a lot of bad hops,” Wright explained.

“So basically, it was the facilities, I’d say. The atmosphere is great.”

That rings a little hollow after bashing one of the most legendary fields in baseball history. A few bad hops here and there is nothing when you get to play in that legendary stadium.

Especially considering Wright hit .260/.366/.416 in his 21 games at Wrigley. Those numbers, well below his career average of .296/.376/.491 seem like a much better excuse for hating the park then the infield grass.

Wright even won his lone pennant at Wrigley Field when the Mets swept the Cubs in 2015. They won the final game of that series 8-3 in Chicago. That memory alone should make it one of his favorite places to play, but alas that’s not the case.