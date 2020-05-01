Ever since the New York Mets drafted Jacob deGrom in the 2010 draft, he’s carried the same mindset of wanting to dominate on the mound.

Following his stellar performance during the 2019 campaign, Jacob deGrom became the 11th pitcher to win back-to-back Cy Young awards and the first pitcher in New York Mets‘ history to accomplish that feat.

While deGrom has endured a ton of success since his major league debut in 2014, his former teammate remembers an occasion when things weren’t so bright for the three-time All-Star.

During the latest episode of “The Cookie Club,” former captain David Wright joined J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith to discuss a range of topics, including the time when deGrom lost a fight with his uniform after a rough start.

“He got beat up a couple of starts. … And he came in after like the second or third poor start — and he ripped his jersey off, and buttons are flying everywhere,” Wright discussed. “And he just threw it in the middle of the ground. I’m being serious, but from afar I’m trying not to laugh.

“So then he tries to pull off his Nike shirt, and he’s like trying to ‘Hulk Hogan’ it, and he’s going and he’s going and he’s going, and it won’t rip! So finally he just sits in his chair and he looks at me and goes ‘I give up.'”

Along with reminiscing about deGrom’s meltdown, Wright also detailed the type of mindset that the All-Star hurler carries with him, sharing that the right-hander wants to dominate and embarrass opposing hitters every time he takes the mound.

“The fire that Jake has is from within, like he takes it personal,” Wright explained. “When he’s on the mound, it’s like a mano a mano thing. Not only does he want to beat you, but he wants to embarrass you. That’s a different level.”

During deGrom’s rookie season, he started forming a deep connection with Wright and the duo continued building their relationship over their five seasons together in Queens.

When and if baseball resumes this summer, deGrom will be looking to become the third pitcher to win three straight Cy Young awards and the 11th hurler to capture the award for the third time. If deGrom returns to his elite form, the Mets might actually have a legitimate shot at a World Series in 2020.