Tommy Kahnle is in serious danger of missing the “MLB The Show” players league postseason after a poor showing Monday night.

Tommy Kahnle‘s poor start to the “MLB The Show” players league season is about to bite him in the rear.

After a disastrous 0-5 start, the New York Yankees reliever went on an insane run to force his way back into the postseason picture. Now, with just one game remaining, a lot of things need to go right just so Kahnle can snag the last playoff spot.

Game one

The first game on Monday was the only bright spot for Kahnle. Facing off against another playoff contender in Gavin Lux, Kahnle won handily.

In the second inning, Kahnle scored all three of his runs. He kicked off the scoring with a two-RBI double by Gio Urshela. Immediately after, Miguel Andujar came off the bench to bring Urshela in from second.

Aroldis Chapman locked down the save in the easy 3-0 win.

Game two

Kahnle’s good luck went down the drain after game one. He completely forgot how to hit and his patience at the plate was about as reliable as the ice cream machine at McDonald’s. Tommy failed to score a single run the entire game, a major blow to his playoff chances as total runs scored is the first tiebreaker.

Cole Tucker only needed a single run to pin the loss on Kahnle.

Game three

Facing off against Ty Buttrey, Kahnle’s offense was still non-existent. Buttrey pitched Shohei Ohtani and Kahnle simply had no answer. He was behind on every fastball and dove out of the zone on breaking balls.

Anthony Rendon launched a two-run shot to guarantee the win for Buttrey.

With the pair of tough defeats to bottom-tier teams, Kahnle’s near-guaranteed playoff spot is in trouble. Sitting at 18-10, he needs to overtake either Lux or Lucas Giolito. A victory over his final opponent (Lance McCullers Jr.) paired with a Giolito loss is Kahnle’s best bet.

It’s a long shot, but Tommy’s playoff hopes are still alive. All he can do is focus on ousting McCullers by as many runs as possible.