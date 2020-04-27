Tommy Kahnle won four of five games on Sunday night to put his hat squarely in the ring for the “MLB The Show” players league playoffs.

Tommy Kahnle was on an absolute roll Sunday night to stay squarely in the playoff hunt of the “MLB The Show” players league. He took four of five games, losing only to current league favorite Joey Gallo by two runs.

Game One

Kahnle’s only loss of the night came in his first matchup against Gallo and the Texas Rangers. He couldn’t manage to scrape across a run all game but held Gallo to only two himself.

Gallo scored those two runs in the first inning. Other than that, the game moved along quickly and Gallo took a decisive win.

Game Two

Game two was a big win for Kahnle. Facing off against Bo Bichette, it was a matchup of playoff-caliber teams.

And Kahnle knocked it out of the park. Literally.

In the bottom of the first inning, he launched a two-run homer with Aaron Hicks. He followed that up with a three-run shot by Gio Urshela, and then knocked another three-run homer with DJ LeMahieu. That gave him a commanding 8-0 lead in the first inning.

Bichette struck back in the second with a solo shot by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Kahnle answered with an RBI single off the bat of Mike Tauchman.

Turning to the ever-shaky Aroldis Chapman to close it out, Kahnle gave up three more runs in the third. He managed to hold onto the 9-4 win despite being completely unable to throw strikes with Chapman.

It was a big win to throw a loss on a playoff team to climb higher in the standings this late in the season.

Game Three

Facing off against Rhys Hoskins in game three, Kahnle cruised in a nonchalant win. He scored two runs in the second off RBI doubles by Luke Voit and Gleyber Torres. He turned to Adam Ottavino to close it out, securing a 2-0 win.

Game Four

The old Tommy Kahnle made an appearance in game four. In the top of the first, Kahnle failed to throw strikes again. He threw a wild pitch with a man on second and allowed the runner to score after a way too late throw to third.

Luckily, Hicks is still the best player in the game. He hit an RBI single to tie it at one, kicking off an extra-innings standoff.

Neither team scored until Kahnle launched a walk-off homer with Gary Sanchez in the bottom of the fourth to lock down his third win of the night.

Game Five

Facing off against another playoff-caliber team in Amir Garrett, Kahnle won in another laugher.

Kahnle kicked off the second inning with a solo shot by Sanchez. In the third inning, He launched a three-run homer with Aaron Judge to make it a 4-0 lead.

He tagged on two more runs off a Sanchez double and Voit sac fly.

Garrett managed to throw one run on the board but Adam Ottavino had little trouble closing the win.

Kahnle is now in a great position to lock down a playoff spot after his atrocious start. With only a few games remaining, he just needs to keep this pace to guarantee a postseason appearance.