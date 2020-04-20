New York Mets star Pete Alonso is all for MLB’s Arizona proposal, but he has his own vision for how the season would play out.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso went on ESPN’s Get Up! on Monday morning. While there he shared that he is for MLB‘s Arizona League proposal. However, Pete had a few ideas of his own on how the league would be run.

“For me, I would like it because you would have all of us in the same area,” Alonso said of the idea of playing games in Arizona. “You would cut down on travel which would limit outside exposure.”

Alonso, 25, looked back on his experience in the Arizona Fall League for a solution. He went on to propose that three games would be played at different complexes in Arizona. Each complex can only hold six teams which could cause a problem for MLB, as they figure out how to make sure teams are playing enough.

In Alonso’s plan, all six teams in each complex would play every day. Games would be held at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. with field maintenance being done in between each game.

This plan would be tremendous as it would give fans something to watch all day, but it doesn’t seem feasible. For one, there’s no guarantee that games only last a certain amount of time. If a game goes into extra innings it would ruin the timing for every team that plays after them.

Aside from the timing of games, there’s also the field maintenance. Those guys need more than an hour to fix up the field in between games, especially if three games are going to be played on each field. It’s a recipe for awful field conditions that will no doubt affect the outcome of games, and nobody wants that.

Alonso’s plan is admirable, and it’s clear he misses baseball. That said, it’s just not feasible as things stand. He’s looking for any way to start playing baseball again, but he does finish the interview by stating his love for Citi Field.

In a perfect world, Alonso would be taking the field with his teammates in Flushing, but instead, he’s trying to figure out how to get back on any field. Without an MLB start date, we’re all in wait-and-see mode.