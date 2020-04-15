The NFL is reportedly discussing changes to the upcoming 2020 campaign amid the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

At the moment, the NFL has already made coronavirus pandemic-related changes to the 2020 draft along with the offseason workout program. It’s a weird time for the league in comparison to other pro sports leagues such as the NBA, NHL, and MLB, which are all supposed to be playing out their respective seasons right now.

The NFL regular season is still around five months away, but who knows how long this pandemic will truly last? With that said, the league has reportedly begun to discuss changes in the event that the upcoming campaign is affected.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the NFL is considering a shortened season. The league has yet to release the regular-season schedule but is expected to by May 9.

The NFL is also reportedly considering completely or at least partially closing off stadiums from fans.

Up to this point, the NFL and the NFL Players Association have agreed on a three-week virtual offseason program for teams. This would begin on Monday, April 20 and end no later than Friday, May 15. Organizations with new head coaches would also receive an additional virtual voluntary minicamp for veterans.

As far as the draft is concerned, teams will work from home and communicate with draft headquarters by phone or the internet. Commissioner Roger Goodell will thus announce the draft picks from his home in Bronxville, New York.

Many sports fans didn’t think the coronavirus would end up affecting the NFL season, and sadly, they may end up being dead wrong.