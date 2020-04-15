Former New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey remembers New York Post photographer Anthony Causi fondly on Instagram.

On Monday, former New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey took to Instagram to pay tribute to New York Post photographer Anthony Causi who passed away from coronavirus on Sunday.

Harvey shared one of his favorite pictures, a photograph that Causi had taken of him, noting its similarity to Causi’s famous photo of former New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera.

Harvey writes that he grew accustomed to seeing Causi on the field so often and that Causi was his fan and would scream “let’s go, Harv” whenever Harvey would take the mound, regardless of anything.

Harvey had a tumultuous tenure in Queens. He was taken by the Mets with the seventh overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft and made his major league debut in 2012. He was an All-Star in 2013 and finished fourth in Cy Young voting after leading the league in FIP (2.01) and HR/9 (0.4).

Harvey was very good for much of his time in New York, earning himself the nickname “The Dark Knight,” but things began to fall apart for him in 2016 and he could never reach his All-Star form again. In 1018, he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds and is currently a free agent.

Even though Harvey wasn’t perfect and drama seemed to follow him, fans should be thankful for his tenure with the Mets. When Harvey was good, he was exciting and dominant, and he played a significant role in getting the Mets to the World Series in 2015.

During his 25-year career, Causi took many iconic photos of athletes in New York, including the one of Mariano Rivera that Harvey mentions and one of former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter touching the “I want to thank the Good Lord for making me a Yankee” sign in the Yankees clubhouse. He will be missed by athletes and fans, alike.