On Wednesday afternoon, Ian Begley of SNY reported that David Blatt’s consulting agreement with the New York Knicks has expired. This officially concludes his tenure with the organization.

David Blatt’s consulting agreement with the Knicks has expired, source says, so he’s no longer with the organization. Source said he left on good terms. Blatt was hired by former NYK President Steve Mills. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 15, 2020

Blatt served as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-16 before joining the Knicks organization this past winter. He worked with the Knicks’ G League team and assisted in international scouting.

Blatt’s departure comes as no surprise primarily because he was hired by former Knicks president Steve Mills, who was fired at the beginning of February. The two were teammates at Princeton University from 1978-81 and have been close ever since.

Sources have said that Blatt and the new president of the Knicks, Leon Rose, parted ways on good terms, which comes as a relief since the Knicks seem to always be entangled in drama.

Simply speaking, the Knicks have been one of the worst teams in the league for a few years now. They haven’t had a winning record since the 2012-13 season when they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the Conference Semifinals. It seems as if the organization is struggling with a rebuild, but the Knicks are making changes more frequently, both with the players as well as the front office.

Rose is new and is going to want to keep his job, and that explains his lack of desire to retain Blatt even more. Now that he’s in charge, he’ll be looking to appoint personnel and start fresh.