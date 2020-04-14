New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom addresses how the players are feeling amid the coronavirus-related season delay.

The fate of the 2020 MLB season remains in question while the coronavirus pandemic is sadly still going strong. Many believe the campaign won’t begin until June or July. But judging by the way things have gone thus far, who knows if there will be a season at all?

Regardless of when a possible start date is or what the next steps are, the players certainly want to be out on the field making their fans proud, as recently told by New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

“We miss the game as much as the biggest fans,” the two-time Cy Young Award winner told Anthony DiComo of MLB.com in a phone interview on Monday. “That’s why we play this. We want to be out there competing in front of the fans. That’s what we do this for. I just hope that everybody stays safe, and hopefully things get back to normal and we’re back out there doing what we love, and competing in front of the best fans in baseball.”

deGrom and the Mets had just 13 spring training games remaining when the league originally delayed the season. Their Opening Day matchup was supposed to take place on March 26 against the Washington Nationals.

The right-hander is currently in a weird spot in his career. He’s certainly in his prime, coming off back-to-back Cy Young seasons, but is now into his 30s (31 years old). deGrom realizes he only has so much time left to be as dominant as he is, and a situation like a season delay or cancellation could harm his overall legacy.

“You’re only good for so long,” he said. “And I felt really good this spring, so that definitely crossed my mind. I guess now, I’ve just got try to stay good for a few more years.”

At the moment, the league is looking into a plan to begin the season in Arizona next month. Players would live in hotels, separated from friends and families, and only travel to and from the stadiums. There would also be no fans at any of the venues.

Numerous kinks surround the plan, all of which would have to be worked out by the league. With that said, it’s very much unclear if this plan will ever come to fruition.