All seven rounds. All 32 teams. ESNY tackles the NFL draft with a full mock draft featuring analysis of the Jets and Giants picks.
Despite a global pandemic, the 2020 NFL Draft will go on as planned from April 23-25.
While coaches and general managers will be working from the comfort of their own homes, the draft picks they make will be just as important—and for some, more crucial than ever to get it right.
Here’s a full seven-round mock for all 32 teams including analysis on each first-round pick and every single selection of the hometown New York Giants and New York Jets.
Round 1:
1. Cincinnati Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, LSU
A no brainer here, the Bengals need a franchise quarterback and Joe Burrow showed he’s more than ready for that role last year at LSU.
2. Washington Redskins: EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State
An edge rusher isn’t Washington’s biggest need, but Chase Young has Hall of Fame potential that the Redskins can’t pass up.
3. Detroit Lions: CB Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State
Darius Slay is gone and the Lions have the chance to find the perfect replacement in the drafts top corner Jeffery Okudah.
4. New York Giants: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
The Giants have a chance to find the potential star offensive tackle they’ve needed for several years. They can’t pass on Tristan Wirfs here.
5. Miami Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
There are plenty of reasons to be concerned with Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history, but he showed enough at Alabama that makes his potential to hard to pass up on for the quarterback-needy Dolphins.
6. Los Angeles Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
With Phillip Rivers gone, the Chargers must find their next franchise quarterback. Justin Herbert is a west coast kid with a cannon for an arm.
7. Carolina Panthers: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
Luke Kuechly’s retirement leaves the Panthers without a captain on defense. Isaiah Simmons can slide right into the middle linebacker spot and bring athleticism even Kuechly couldn’t replicate.
8. Arizona Cardinals: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama
With Kyler Murray at quarterback and elite weapons in DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald, and Christian Kirk to throw to, the next step is finding him protection. Jedrick Wills can help provide just that.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
The Jaguars need size in the middle of their defensive line and luckily for them, top nose tackle in this year’s draft in Auburn’s Derrick Brown should be on the board at nine.
10. Cleveland Browns: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville
The Browns arguably have the NFL’s best collection of skill position players, but their offensive line is among the league’s worst. It’s time to start fixing that with Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton.
11. New York Jets: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia
While the temptations to go for a wide receiver will be high here, the Jets need to continue their offensive line rebuild and the selection of Andrew Thomas would do just that.
12. Las Vegas Raiders: WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
If no wide receivers are selected before the Raiders at 12, John Gruden will be tempted to see if he can’t find a way to take them all. Henry Ruggs III is truly all he’ll need as the Raiders are closing in on being legitimate playoff contenders.
13. San Francisco 49ers (Via: IND): CeeDee Lamb, WR Oklahoma
By trading DeForrest Buckner to the Colts, the defending NFC champion 49ers have an early first-round pick that can land Jimmy Garoppolo some much-needed help at receiver. CeeDee Lamb is a perfect fit to fill that void.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia
With Tom Brady in town, everyone knows the Bucs are going to throw the ball. Why not add the draft’s top running back in Georgia’s D’Andre Swift to keep opposing defenses on their toes?
15. Denver Broncos: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
Entering the first season of the Drew Lock era, the Broncos need another weapon at receiver to pair with Cortland Sutton. If on the board, it’d be hard-pressed to find a better option than Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy.
16. Atlanta Falcons: DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
The Falcons are going to need to bolster their defensive front if they plan to compete in an NFC South with Tom Brady and Drew Brees. South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw would be a big boost in generating pressure.
17. Dallas Cowboys: EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson LSU
With Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe in the middle and DeMarcus Lawerence coming off one edge, the Cowboys are one piece away from forming one of the NFL’s top front fours. LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson can help them reach that status.
18. Miami Dolphins (Via PIT): S Xavier McKinney, Alabama
The Dolphins obtained this pick by trading their starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers. Now, they can use the pick to replace him with Alabama’s Xavier McKinney.
19. Oakland Raiders (Via CHI): CB C.J. Henderson, Florida
The Raiders need to find someone to try to stop the Kansas City’s wide receivers. Florida’s C.J. Henderson has as good a chance as anyone not named Jeffrey Okudah in this year’s draft.
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (Via: LAR): S Grant Delpit, LSU
Just three seasons ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars had the NFL’s top defense. A first-round that lands them Derrick Brown and LSU defensive back Grant Delpit can get them back on track to regain that status.
21. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
Carson Wentz needs more weapons. Luckily for them, this draft features one of the best wide receiver classes of all time and LSU’s Justin Jefferson should still be on the board when they’re on the clock.
22. Minnesota Vikings (VIA BUF): CB Jeff Gladney, TCU
With Trae Waynes off to Cincinnati, the Vikings are in need of a starting corner. A first-round selection of TCU’s Jeff Gladney would fill that hole.
23. New England Patriots: QB Jordan Love, Utah State
Do the New England Patriots really think Jarrett Stidham is the right man to replace Tom Brady? My gut tells me no and that Utah State’s Jordan Love is a better option.
24. New Orleans Saints: CB Kristian Fulton, Clemson
The Saints have to match up with Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, Mike Evans, Julio Jones, Chris Godwin, and Calvin Ridley twice a year. That means they need a corner first round and all Clemson’s Kristian Fulton knows is facing off against the best.
25. Minnesota Vikings: WR Denzel Mims, Baylor
With Stefon Diggs in Buffalo, the Vikings need a new receiver to pair with Adam Thielen. Baylor’s 6-foot-3 Denzel Mims fits the bill.
26. Miami Dolphins: RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
A backfield duo of Tua Tagovailoa and J.K. Dobbins would make for one of the most exciting rookie combinations in quite some time.
27. Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Zack Baun, Wisconsin
Seattle needs a pass rusher to replace free agent Jadeveon Clowney. Zack Baun’s nasty style of play is a perfect match.
28. Baltimore Ravens: ILB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
The Ravens still need to find their C.J. Mosley replacement. Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray would be a solid choice.
29. Tennessee Titans: OT Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
With Jack Conklin gone, the Titans need an offensive tackle to create holes for workhorse Derrick Henry. Who better than a 6-foot-7, 340-pound offensive tackle from the SEC in Isaiah Wilson?
30. Green Bay Packers: ILB Patrick Queen, LSU
LSU linebacker Patrick Queen has the potential to be an upgrade over Blake Martinez, who left Green Bay in free agency.
31. San Francisco 49ers: DT Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma
The 49ers pride themselves on winning in the trenches. With one trench monster in DeForest Buckner gone, they can add a new one in Neville Gallimore.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson
The defending champion Chiefs still need another corner. Clemson’s A.J. Terrell can bring a winning pedigree to a team that’s already developed a winning culture.
Round 2:
33. Cincinnati Bengals: OT Josh Jones, Houston
34. Indianapolis Colts (Via WAS): Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
35. Detroit Lions: EDGE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
36. New York Giants: EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
The Giants find the pass rusher they so desperately need in the 6-foot-5 Yetur Gross-Matos who was coached in college by New York’s new defensive line coach Sean Spencer.
37. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn
38. Carolina Panthers: DT Ross Blacklock, TCU
39. Miami Dolphins: OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State
40. Houston Texans (VIA ARI): DT Marlon Davidson, Auburn
41. Cleveland Browns: S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota
42. Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Jalen Reagor, TCU
43. Chicago Bears: OT Austin Jackson, USC
44. Indianapolis Colts: WR Tee Higgins, Clemson
45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Jermey Chinn, Southern Illinois
46. Denver Broncos: CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
47. Atlanta Falcons: RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
48. New York Jets: WR Laviska Shenault, Colorado
By staying patient and going offensive tackle in round one, the Jets are still rewarded with Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault.
49. Pittsburgh Steelers: DT Raekwon Davis, Alabama
50. Chicago Bears: S Ashtyn Davis, California
51. Dallas Cowboys: C Loyd Cushenberry III, LSU
52. Los Angeles Rams: ILB Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State
53. Philadelphia Eagles: S Kyle Dugger, Lenior-Rhyne
54. Buffalo Bills: EDGE Terrell Lewis, Alabama
55. Baltimore Ravens (VIA ATL): OG Jonah Jackson, Ohio State
56. Miami Dolphins (VIA NO): WR K.J. Halmer, Penn State
57. Los Angeles Rams (VIA HOU): WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State
58. Minnesota Vikings: EDGE Curtis Weaver, Boise State
59. Seattle Seahawks: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
60 Baltimore Ravens: WR Micheal Pittman Jr., USC
61. Tennessee Titans: DT Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
62. Green Bay Packers: WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame
63. Kansas City Chiefs (VIA SF): DT Davon Hamilton, Ohio State
64. Seattle Seahawks (VIA KC): OT Lucas Niang, Temple
Round 3:
65. Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame
66. Washington Redskins: OT Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
67. Detroit Lions: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan
68. New York Jets (VIA NYG): EDGE Jonathan Greenard, Florida
The Jets use their additional third-round pick obtained from the crosstown Giants to grab much-needed pass rusher Jonathan Greenard.
69: Carolina Panthers: CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah
70. Miami Dolphins: IOL Matt Hennessy, Temple
71. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Matthew Peart, UCONN
72. Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Joshua Uche, Michigan
73. Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State
74. Cleveland Browns: ILB Malik Harrison, Ohio State
75. Indianapolis Colts: QB Jacob Eason, Washington
76. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OT Saahdiq Charles, LSU
77. Denver Broncos: IOL Robert Hunt, Lousiana
78. Atlanta Falcons: CB Bryce Hall, Virginia
79. New York Jets: CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State
With their second third-round selection, the Jets upgrade their secondary with SEC battle-tested Cameron Dantzler.
80. Las Vegas Raiders: S Terrell Burgess, Utah
81. Las Vegas Raiders (VIA CHI): QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
82. Dallas Cowboys: CB Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame
83. Denver Broncos (VIA PIT): ILB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech
84. Los Angeles Rams: EDGE Darrell Taylor, Tennessee
85. Detroit Lions (VIA PHI): IDL Jordan Elliot, Missouri
86. Buffalo Bills: RB Cam Akers, Florida State
87. New England Patriots: Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky
88. New Orleans Saints: ILB Akeem Davis-Gather, App. State
89. Minnesota Vikings: IDL Rashard Lawerence, LSU
90. Houston Texans: CB Darnay Holmes, UCLA
91. Las Vegas Raiders (VIA HOU): IOL Damien Lewis, LSU
92. Baltimore Ravens: TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame
93. Tennessee Titans: RB Antonio Gibson, Memphis
94. Green Bay Packers: TE Adam Trautman, Dayton
95. Denver Broncos (VIA SF): OT Ben Bartch, St. John
96. Kansas City Chiefs: RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona State
97. Cleveland Browns (VIA HOU): RB Zack Moss, Utah
98. New England Patriots: TE Brycen Hopkins, Purdue
99. New York Giants: WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina
Big Blue adds 6-foot-3 wideout Bryan Edwards to join an already impressive wide receivers group.
100. New England Patriots: EDGE Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame
101. Seattle Seahawks: IOL Nick Harris, Washington
102. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Jake Fromm, Georgia
103. Philadelphia Eagles: ILB Logan Wilson, Wyoming
104. Los Angeles Rams: RB Anthony McFarland, Maryland
105. Minnesota Vikings: S K’Von Wallace, Clemson
106. Baltimore Ravens: IDL Larrell Murchison, NC State
Round 4:
107. Cincinnati Bengals: ILB Troy Dye, Oregon
108. Washington Redskins: TE Hunter Bryant, Washington
109. Detroit Lions: S Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame
110. New York Giants: IOL Netane Muti, Fresno State
The Giants don’t have a clear starter at center. Fresno State’s Netane Muti, who plays both guard and center, could fight for the job during training camp.
111. Houston Texans (VIA MIA): EDGE Jabari Zuniga, Florida
112. Los Angeles Chargers: ILB Evan Weaver, California
113. Carolina Panthers: WR Van Jefferson, Florida
114. Arizona Cardinals: TE Devin Asiasi, UCLA
115. Cleveland Browns: IDL Leki Fotu, Utah
116. Jacksonville Jaguars: IOL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
117. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR K.J. Hill, Ohio State
118: Denver Broncos: ILB Joe Bachie Jr., Michigan State
119; Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Bradlee Anae, Utah
120. New York Jets: IOL Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
The Jets need to continue bolstering the offensive line. College center Tyler Biadasz would be a perfect piece to compete for a starting job.
121. Las Vegas Raiders: EDGE Alex Highsmith, Charlotte
122. Indianapolis Colts: TE Thaddeus Moss, LSU
123. Dallas Cowboys: TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
124. Pittsburgh Steelers: IOL Shane Lemieux, Oregon
125. New England Patriots (VIA CHI): CB Michael Ojemudia, Iowa
126. Los Angeles Rams: Amik Robertson, Lousiana Tech
127. Philadelphia Eagles: DT Jason Strowbridge, UNC
128. Buffalo Bills: WR Quartney Davis, Texas A&M
129. Baltimore Ravens (VIA NE): EDGE Nick Coe, Auburn
130. New Orleans Saints: EDGE Kenny Willekes, Michigan State
131. Arizona Cardinals (VIA HOU): WR Gabriel Davis, UCF
132. Minnesota Vikings: IOL Solomon Kindley, Georgia
133. Seattle Seahawks: WR Collin Johnson, Texas
134. Baltimore Ravens: RB A.J. Dillon, Boston College
135. Pittsburgh Steelers (VIA MIA): OT Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas
136. Green Bay Packers: CB Essang Bassey, Wake Forest
137. Jacksonville Jaguars (VIA DEN): EDGE Alton Robinson, Syracuse
138. Kansas City Chiefs: ILB Markus Bailey, Purdue
139. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Anthony Gordon, Washington State
140. Jacksonville Jaguars (VIA CHI): ILB Davion Taylor, Colorado
141. Miami Dolphins: EDGE Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
142. Washington Redskins: WR Tyler Johnson, Minnesota
143. Atlanta Falcons (VIA BAL): S Brandon Jones, Texas
144. Seattle Seahawks: TE Cheyenne O’Grady, Arkansas
145. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Trajan Bandy, Miami
146. Philadelphia Eagles: IOL Ben Bredeson, Michigan
Round 5:
147. Cincinnati Bengals: IOL John Simpson, Clemson
148. Carolina Panthers (VIA WAS): QB James Morgan, FIU
149. Detroit Lions: OT Terence Steele, Texas Tech
150. New York Giants: S Julian Blackmon, Utah
With Antoine Bethea gone, the Giants need depth at safety. Utah’s Julian Blackmon can offer that depth and challenge Julian Love for a starting role.
151. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Devin Duvernay, Texas
152. Carolina Panthers: TE Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati
153. Miami Dolphins: CB Harrison Hand, Temple
154. Miami Dolphins (VIA PIT): ILB David Woodward, Utah State
155. Minnesota Vikings (VIA BUF): OT Jack Driscoll, Auburn
156. San Francisco 49ers (VIA DEN): S Geno Stone, Iowa
157. Jacksonville Jaguars (VIA BAL): QB Nate Stanley, Iowa
158. New York Jets: Harrison Bryant, TE Florida Atlantic
The Jets could use another tight end not only for Sam Darnold to throw to but for blocking purposes. Harrison Bryant from FAU can provide that.
159. Las Vegas Raiders: ILB Shaquille Quarterman, Miami
160. Indianapolis Colts: IDL McTelvin Agim, Akransas
161. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: IOL Michael Onwenu, Michigan
162. Washington Redskins (VIA SEA): RB Lamical Perine, Florida
163. Chicago Bears: WR Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State
164. Dallas Cowboys: ILB Jacob Phillips, LSU
165. Jacksonville Jaguars (VIA LAR): RB Darrynton Evans, App State
166. Detroit Lions (VIA PHI): IOL Yasir Durant, Missouri
167. Buffalo Bills: CB Josiah Scott, Michigan State
168. Philadelphia Eagles (VIA NE): EDGE D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina
169. New Orleans Saints: WR Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin
170. Baltimore Ravens (VIA MIN): IOL Kyle Murphy, Rhode Island
171. Houston Texans: RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt
172. New England Patriots (VIA DET): S A.J. Reed, Georgia
173. Miami Dolphins (LAR): OT Cameron Clark, Charlotte
174. Tennessee Titans: CB Javelin Guidry, Utah
175. Green Bay Packers: IDL Bravvion Roy, Baylor
176. San Francisco 49ers: CB Myles Bryant, Washington
177. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Tyrie Cleveland, Florida
178. Denver Broncos: S Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland
179. Dallas Cowboys: OT Justin Herron, Wake Forset
Round 6:
180. Cincinnati Bengals: WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty
181. Denver Broncos (VIA WAS): S Tanner Muse, Clemson
182. Detroit Lions: RB Patrick Taylor Jr., Memphis
183. New York Giants: ILB Michael Divinity Jr, LSU
An SEC battle tested middle linebacker to backup Blake Martinez and Ryan Connelly? Micheal Divinity Jr., couldn’t be a better land round pick up.
184. Carolina Panthers: EDGE Jonathan Garvine, Miami
185. Miami Dolphins: WR Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island
186. Los Angeles Chargers: RB Joshua Kelley, UCLA
187. Cleveland Browns (VIA ARI): WR Jauan Jennings, Tennessee
188. Buffalo Bills (VIA CLE): ILB Mykal Walker, Fresno State
189. Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Colby Parkinson, Stanford
190. Philadelphia Eagles (VIA ATL): RB Sewo Olonilua, RCU
191. New York Jets: ILB Mohamed Barry, Nebraska
The Jets can find a middle linebacker with high football IQ with a late round selection of Nebraska’s Mohamed Barry.
192. Green Bay Packers (VIA LV): RB Darius Anderson, TCU
193. Indianapolis Colts: ILB Justin Strnad, Wake Forset
194. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: IDL Khalil Davis, Nebraska
195. New England Patriots (VIA DEN): ILB Francis Bernard, Utah
196. Chicago Bears: CB Lamar Jackson, Nebraska
197. Indianapolis Colts (VIA MIA): EDGE Kendall Coleman, Syracuse
198. Pittsburgh Steelers: TE Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech
199. Los Angeles Rams: OT Trey Adams, Washington
200. Chicago Bears (VIA PHI): QB Steven Montez, Colorado
201. Minnesota Vikings (VIA BUF): ILB Kamal Martin, Minnesota
202. Arizona Cardinals (VIA NE): IDL Kamal Martin, Georgia
203. New Orleans Saints: TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt
204. New England Patriots (VIA HOU): IOL Jake Hanson, Oregon
205. Minnesota Vikings: TE Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State
206. Jacksonville Jaguars (VIA SEA): OT Scott Frantz, Kansas State
207. Buffalo Bills (VIA NE): TE Stephen Sullivan, LSU
208. Green Bay Packers (VIA TEN): IOL Darryl Williams, Mississippi State
209. Green Bay Packers: OT Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon
210. San Francisco 49ers: EDGE Trevis Gipson, Tulsa
211. New York Jets (VIA KC): IDL Benito Jones, Ole Miss
The Jets can continue to bulk up their defensive line late with Ole Miss defensive tackle Benito Jones.
212. New England Patriots: OT Alex Taylor, South Carolina State
213. New England Patriots: IDL James Lynch, Baylor
214. Seattle Seahawks: CB Nevelle Clarke, UCF
Round 7:
215. Cincinnati Bengals: IDL Robert Landers, Ohio State
216. Washington Redskins: CB Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh
217. San Francisco 49ers (VIA DET): RB Rico Dowdle, South Carolina
218. New York Giants: CB Kamren Curl, Arkansas
With James Bradberry signed, the Giants no longer need a starting corner, but they could use depth late, which is where Arkansas’ Kamren Curl could fit.
219. Minnesota Vikings (VIA MIA): QB Tyler Huntley, Utah
220. Los Angeles Chargers: TE Mitchell Wilcox, South Florida
221. Carolina Panthers: IOL Jared Hilbers, Washington
222. Arizona Cardinals: S Shyheim Carter, Alabama
223. Jacksonville Jaguars: IDL Raequan Williams, Michigan State
224. Tennessee Titans (VIA CLE): WR Omar Bayless, Arkansas State
225. Baltimore Ravens (VIA NYJ): CB Reggie Robinson II, Tulsa
226. Chicago Bears (VIA LV): IOL Zach Shackelford, Texas
227. Miami Dolphins (VIA IND): QB Khalil Tate, Arizona
228. Atlanta Falcons (VIA PHI): WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt
229. Washington Redskins (VIA DEN): QB Brian Lewerke, Michigan State
230. New England Patriots (VIA ATL): WR Binjimen Victor, Ohio State
231. Dallas Cowboys: WR Austin Mack, Ohio State
232. Pittsburgh Steelers: EDGE Trevon Hill, Miami
233. Chicago Bears: RB Michael Warren II, Cincinnati
234. Los Angeles Rams: S David Dowell, Michigan State
235. Detroit Lions (VIA NE): ILB T.J. Brunson, South Carolina
236. Green Bay Packers (VIA CLE): EDGE Mike Danna, Michigan
237. Denver Broncos (VIA NE): TE Jacob Breeland, Oregon
238. New York Giants (VIA NO): TE Sean McKeon, Michigan
The Giants can afford to take a flyer on a tight end late with backup positions to be won. Sean McKeon of Michigan could pose as a real threat to steal one of those jobs.
239. Buffalo Bills (VIA MIN): IDL Mike Panasiuk, Michigan State
240. Houston Texans: OT John Runyan, Michigan
241. New England Patriots (VIA SEA): RB J.J. Taylor, Arizona
242. Green Bay Packers (VIA BAL): QB Bryce Perkins, Virginia
243. Tennessee Titans: IOL Gage Cervenka, Clemson
244. Cleveland Browns (VIA GB): IOL Tyre Phillips, Mississippi State
245. San Francisco 49ers: OT Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson
246. Miami Dolphins (VIA SF): ILB Dele Harding, Illinois
247. New York Giants: RB JaMycal Hasty, Baylor
JaMycal Hasty out of Baylor can surely compete for the Giants’ third running back spot.
248. Houston Texans: TE Joey Magnifico, Memphis
249. Minnesota Vikings: WR Aaron Parker, Rhode Island
250. Houston Texans: WR Jeff Thomas, Miami
251. Miami Dolphins: CB A.J. Green, Oklahoma State
252. Denver Broncos: IDL Garrett Marino, UAB
253. Minnesota Vikings: OT Charlie Heck, UNC
254. Denver Broncos: EDGE Oluwole Betiku Jr., Illinois
255. New York Giants: OT Colton McKivitz, West Virginia
Meet Mr. Irrelevant! A 6-foot-6 offensive tackle to compete for a backup role for the Giants.