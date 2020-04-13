All seven rounds. All 32 teams. ESNY tackles the NFL draft with a full mock draft featuring analysis of the Jets and Giants picks.

Despite a global pandemic, the 2020 NFL Draft will go on as planned from April 23-25.

While coaches and general managers will be working from the comfort of their own homes, the draft picks they make will be just as important—and for some, more crucial than ever to get it right.

Here’s a full seven-round mock for all 32 teams including analysis on each first-round pick and every single selection of the hometown New York Giants and New York Jets.

Round 1:

1. Cincinnati Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, LSU

A no brainer here, the Bengals need a franchise quarterback and Joe Burrow showed he’s more than ready for that role last year at LSU.

2. Washington Redskins: EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State

An edge rusher isn’t Washington’s biggest need, but Chase Young has Hall of Fame potential that the Redskins can’t pass up.

3. Detroit Lions: CB Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State

Darius Slay is gone and the Lions have the chance to find the perfect replacement in the drafts top corner Jeffery Okudah.

4. New York Giants: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

The Giants have a chance to find the potential star offensive tackle they’ve needed for several years. They can’t pass on Tristan Wirfs here.

5. Miami Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

There are plenty of reasons to be concerned with Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history, but he showed enough at Alabama that makes his potential to hard to pass up on for the quarterback-needy Dolphins.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

With Phillip Rivers gone, the Chargers must find their next franchise quarterback. Justin Herbert is a west coast kid with a cannon for an arm.

7. Carolina Panthers: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Luke Kuechly’s retirement leaves the Panthers without a captain on defense. Isaiah Simmons can slide right into the middle linebacker spot and bring athleticism even Kuechly couldn’t replicate.

8. Arizona Cardinals: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

With Kyler Murray at quarterback and elite weapons in DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald, and Christian Kirk to throw to, the next step is finding him protection. Jedrick Wills can help provide just that.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

The Jaguars need size in the middle of their defensive line and luckily for them, top nose tackle in this year’s draft in Auburn’s Derrick Brown should be on the board at nine.

10. Cleveland Browns: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

The Browns arguably have the NFL’s best collection of skill position players, but their offensive line is among the league’s worst. It’s time to start fixing that with Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton.

11. New York Jets: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

While the temptations to go for a wide receiver will be high here, the Jets need to continue their offensive line rebuild and the selection of Andrew Thomas would do just that.

12. Las Vegas Raiders: WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

If no wide receivers are selected before the Raiders at 12, John Gruden will be tempted to see if he can’t find a way to take them all. Henry Ruggs III is truly all he’ll need as the Raiders are closing in on being legitimate playoff contenders.

13. San Francisco 49ers (Via: IND): CeeDee Lamb, WR Oklahoma

By trading DeForrest Buckner to the Colts, the defending NFC champion 49ers have an early first-round pick that can land Jimmy Garoppolo some much-needed help at receiver. CeeDee Lamb is a perfect fit to fill that void.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia

With Tom Brady in town, everyone knows the Bucs are going to throw the ball. Why not add the draft’s top running back in Georgia’s D’Andre Swift to keep opposing defenses on their toes?

15. Denver Broncos: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Entering the first season of the Drew Lock era, the Broncos need another weapon at receiver to pair with Cortland Sutton. If on the board, it’d be hard-pressed to find a better option than Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy.

16. Atlanta Falcons: DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

The Falcons are going to need to bolster their defensive front if they plan to compete in an NFC South with Tom Brady and Drew Brees. South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw would be a big boost in generating pressure.

17. Dallas Cowboys: EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson LSU

With Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe in the middle and DeMarcus Lawerence coming off one edge, the Cowboys are one piece away from forming one of the NFL’s top front fours. LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson can help them reach that status.

18. Miami Dolphins (Via PIT): S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

The Dolphins obtained this pick by trading their starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers. Now, they can use the pick to replace him with Alabama’s Xavier McKinney.

19. Oakland Raiders (Via CHI): CB C.J. Henderson, Florida

The Raiders need to find someone to try to stop the Kansas City’s wide receivers. Florida’s C.J. Henderson has as good a chance as anyone not named Jeffrey Okudah in this year’s draft.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (Via: LAR): S Grant Delpit, LSU

Just three seasons ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars had the NFL’s top defense. A first-round that lands them Derrick Brown and LSU defensive back Grant Delpit can get them back on track to regain that status.

21. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

Carson Wentz needs more weapons. Luckily for them, this draft features one of the best wide receiver classes of all time and LSU’s Justin Jefferson should still be on the board when they’re on the clock.

22. Minnesota Vikings (VIA BUF): CB Jeff Gladney, TCU

With Trae Waynes off to Cincinnati, the Vikings are in need of a starting corner. A first-round selection of TCU’s Jeff Gladney would fill that hole.

23. New England Patriots: QB Jordan Love, Utah State

Do the New England Patriots really think Jarrett Stidham is the right man to replace Tom Brady? My gut tells me no and that Utah State’s Jordan Love is a better option.

24. New Orleans Saints: CB Kristian Fulton, Clemson

The Saints have to match up with Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, Mike Evans, Julio Jones, Chris Godwin, and Calvin Ridley twice a year. That means they need a corner first round and all Clemson’s Kristian Fulton knows is facing off against the best.

25. Minnesota Vikings: WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

With Stefon Diggs in Buffalo, the Vikings need a new receiver to pair with Adam Thielen. Baylor’s 6-foot-3 Denzel Mims fits the bill.

26. Miami Dolphins: RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

A backfield duo of Tua Tagovailoa and J.K. Dobbins would make for one of the most exciting rookie combinations in quite some time.

27. Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Seattle needs a pass rusher to replace free agent Jadeveon Clowney. Zack Baun’s nasty style of play is a perfect match.

28. Baltimore Ravens: ILB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

The Ravens still need to find their C.J. Mosley replacement. Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray would be a solid choice.

29. Tennessee Titans: OT Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

With Jack Conklin gone, the Titans need an offensive tackle to create holes for workhorse Derrick Henry. Who better than a 6-foot-7, 340-pound offensive tackle from the SEC in Isaiah Wilson?

30. Green Bay Packers: ILB Patrick Queen, LSU

LSU linebacker Patrick Queen has the potential to be an upgrade over Blake Martinez, who left Green Bay in free agency.

31. San Francisco 49ers: DT Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma

The 49ers pride themselves on winning in the trenches. With one trench monster in DeForest Buckner gone, they can add a new one in Neville Gallimore.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

The defending champion Chiefs still need another corner. Clemson’s A.J. Terrell can bring a winning pedigree to a team that’s already developed a winning culture.

Round 2:

33. Cincinnati Bengals: OT Josh Jones, Houston

34. Indianapolis Colts (Via WAS): Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

35. Detroit Lions: EDGE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

36. New York Giants: EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

The Giants find the pass rusher they so desperately need in the 6-foot-5 Yetur Gross-Matos who was coached in college by New York’s new defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

37. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn

38. Carolina Panthers: DT Ross Blacklock, TCU

39. Miami Dolphins: OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State

40. Houston Texans (VIA ARI): DT Marlon Davidson, Auburn

41. Cleveland Browns: S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

42. Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Jalen Reagor, TCU

43. Chicago Bears: OT Austin Jackson, USC

44. Indianapolis Colts: WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Jermey Chinn, Southern Illinois

46. Denver Broncos: CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

47. Atlanta Falcons: RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

48. New York Jets: WR Laviska Shenault, Colorado

By staying patient and going offensive tackle in round one, the Jets are still rewarded with Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault.

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: DT Raekwon Davis, Alabama

50. Chicago Bears: S Ashtyn Davis, California

51. Dallas Cowboys: C Loyd Cushenberry III, LSU

52. Los Angeles Rams: ILB Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State

53. Philadelphia Eagles: S Kyle Dugger, Lenior-Rhyne

54. Buffalo Bills: EDGE Terrell Lewis, Alabama

55. Baltimore Ravens (VIA ATL): OG Jonah Jackson, Ohio State

56. Miami Dolphins (VIA NO): WR K.J. Halmer, Penn State

57. Los Angeles Rams (VIA HOU): WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

58. Minnesota Vikings: EDGE Curtis Weaver, Boise State

59. Seattle Seahawks: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

60 Baltimore Ravens: WR Micheal Pittman Jr., USC

61. Tennessee Titans: DT Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

62. Green Bay Packers: WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame

63. Kansas City Chiefs (VIA SF): DT Davon Hamilton, Ohio State

64. Seattle Seahawks (VIA KC): OT Lucas Niang, Temple

Round 3:

65. Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame

66. Washington Redskins: OT Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

67. Detroit Lions: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan

68. New York Jets (VIA NYG): EDGE Jonathan Greenard, Florida

The Jets use their additional third-round pick obtained from the crosstown Giants to grab much-needed pass rusher Jonathan Greenard.

69: Carolina Panthers: CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah

70. Miami Dolphins: IOL Matt Hennessy, Temple

71. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Matthew Peart, UCONN

72. Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Joshua Uche, Michigan

73. Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State

74. Cleveland Browns: ILB Malik Harrison, Ohio State

75. Indianapolis Colts: QB Jacob Eason, Washington

76. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OT Saahdiq Charles, LSU

77. Denver Broncos: IOL Robert Hunt, Lousiana

78. Atlanta Falcons: CB Bryce Hall, Virginia

79. New York Jets: CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

With their second third-round selection, the Jets upgrade their secondary with SEC battle-tested Cameron Dantzler.

80. Las Vegas Raiders: S Terrell Burgess, Utah

81. Las Vegas Raiders (VIA CHI): QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

82. Dallas Cowboys: CB Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame

83. Denver Broncos (VIA PIT): ILB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

84. Los Angeles Rams: EDGE Darrell Taylor, Tennessee

85. Detroit Lions (VIA PHI): IDL Jordan Elliot, Missouri

86. Buffalo Bills: RB Cam Akers, Florida State

87. New England Patriots: Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky

88. New Orleans Saints: ILB Akeem Davis-Gather, App. State

89. Minnesota Vikings: IDL Rashard Lawerence, LSU

90. Houston Texans: CB Darnay Holmes, UCLA

91. Las Vegas Raiders (VIA HOU): IOL Damien Lewis, LSU

92. Baltimore Ravens: TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame

93. Tennessee Titans: RB Antonio Gibson, Memphis

94. Green Bay Packers: TE Adam Trautman, Dayton

95. Denver Broncos (VIA SF): OT Ben Bartch, St. John

96. Kansas City Chiefs: RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona State

97. Cleveland Browns (VIA HOU): RB Zack Moss, Utah

98. New England Patriots: TE Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

99. New York Giants: WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

Big Blue adds 6-foot-3 wideout Bryan Edwards to join an already impressive wide receivers group.

100. New England Patriots: EDGE Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame

101. Seattle Seahawks: IOL Nick Harris, Washington

102. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Jake Fromm, Georgia

103. Philadelphia Eagles: ILB Logan Wilson, Wyoming

104. Los Angeles Rams: RB Anthony McFarland, Maryland

105. Minnesota Vikings: S K’Von Wallace, Clemson

106. Baltimore Ravens: IDL Larrell Murchison, NC State

Round 4:

107. Cincinnati Bengals: ILB Troy Dye, Oregon

108. Washington Redskins: TE Hunter Bryant, Washington

109. Detroit Lions: S Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame

110. New York Giants: IOL Netane Muti, Fresno State

The Giants don’t have a clear starter at center. Fresno State’s Netane Muti, who plays both guard and center, could fight for the job during training camp.

111. Houston Texans (VIA MIA): EDGE Jabari Zuniga, Florida

112. Los Angeles Chargers: ILB Evan Weaver, California

113. Carolina Panthers: WR Van Jefferson, Florida

114. Arizona Cardinals: TE Devin Asiasi, UCLA

115. Cleveland Browns: IDL Leki Fotu, Utah

116. Jacksonville Jaguars: IOL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

117. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR K.J. Hill, Ohio State

118: Denver Broncos: ILB Joe Bachie Jr., Michigan State

119; Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Bradlee Anae, Utah

120. New York Jets: IOL Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

The Jets need to continue bolstering the offensive line. College center Tyler Biadasz would be a perfect piece to compete for a starting job.

121. Las Vegas Raiders: EDGE Alex Highsmith, Charlotte

122. Indianapolis Colts: TE Thaddeus Moss, LSU

123. Dallas Cowboys: TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

124. Pittsburgh Steelers: IOL Shane Lemieux, Oregon

125. New England Patriots (VIA CHI): CB Michael Ojemudia, Iowa

126. Los Angeles Rams: Amik Robertson, Lousiana Tech

127. Philadelphia Eagles: DT Jason Strowbridge, UNC

128. Buffalo Bills: WR Quartney Davis, Texas A&M

129. Baltimore Ravens (VIA NE): EDGE Nick Coe, Auburn

130. New Orleans Saints: EDGE Kenny Willekes, Michigan State

131. Arizona Cardinals (VIA HOU): WR Gabriel Davis, UCF

132. Minnesota Vikings: IOL Solomon Kindley, Georgia

133. Seattle Seahawks: WR Collin Johnson, Texas

134. Baltimore Ravens: RB A.J. Dillon, Boston College

135. Pittsburgh Steelers (VIA MIA): OT Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas

136. Green Bay Packers: CB Essang Bassey, Wake Forest

137. Jacksonville Jaguars (VIA DEN): EDGE Alton Robinson, Syracuse

138. Kansas City Chiefs: ILB Markus Bailey, Purdue

139. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Anthony Gordon, Washington State

140. Jacksonville Jaguars (VIA CHI): ILB Davion Taylor, Colorado

141. Miami Dolphins: EDGE Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

142. Washington Redskins: WR Tyler Johnson, Minnesota

143. Atlanta Falcons (VIA BAL): S Brandon Jones, Texas

144. Seattle Seahawks: TE Cheyenne O’Grady, Arkansas

145. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Trajan Bandy, Miami

146. Philadelphia Eagles: IOL Ben Bredeson, Michigan

Round 5:

147. Cincinnati Bengals: IOL John Simpson, Clemson

148. Carolina Panthers (VIA WAS): QB James Morgan, FIU

149. Detroit Lions: OT Terence Steele, Texas Tech

150. New York Giants: S Julian Blackmon, Utah

With Antoine Bethea gone, the Giants need depth at safety. Utah’s Julian Blackmon can offer that depth and challenge Julian Love for a starting role.

151. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Devin Duvernay, Texas

152. Carolina Panthers: TE Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati

153. Miami Dolphins: CB Harrison Hand, Temple

154. Miami Dolphins (VIA PIT): ILB David Woodward, Utah State

155. Minnesota Vikings (VIA BUF): OT Jack Driscoll, Auburn

156. San Francisco 49ers (VIA DEN): S Geno Stone, Iowa

157. Jacksonville Jaguars (VIA BAL): QB Nate Stanley, Iowa

158. New York Jets: Harrison Bryant, TE Florida Atlantic

The Jets could use another tight end not only for Sam Darnold to throw to but for blocking purposes. Harrison Bryant from FAU can provide that.

159. Las Vegas Raiders: ILB Shaquille Quarterman, Miami

160. Indianapolis Colts: IDL McTelvin Agim, Akransas

161. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: IOL Michael Onwenu, Michigan

162. Washington Redskins (VIA SEA): RB Lamical Perine, Florida

163. Chicago Bears: WR Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State

164. Dallas Cowboys: ILB Jacob Phillips, LSU

165. Jacksonville Jaguars (VIA LAR): RB Darrynton Evans, App State

166. Detroit Lions (VIA PHI): IOL Yasir Durant, Missouri

167. Buffalo Bills: CB Josiah Scott, Michigan State

168. Philadelphia Eagles (VIA NE): EDGE D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina

169. New Orleans Saints: WR Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin

170. Baltimore Ravens (VIA MIN): IOL Kyle Murphy, Rhode Island

171. Houston Texans: RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

172. New England Patriots (VIA DET): S A.J. Reed, Georgia

173. Miami Dolphins (LAR): OT Cameron Clark, Charlotte

174. Tennessee Titans: CB Javelin Guidry, Utah

175. Green Bay Packers: IDL Bravvion Roy, Baylor

176. San Francisco 49ers: CB Myles Bryant, Washington

177. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Tyrie Cleveland, Florida

178. Denver Broncos: S Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland

179. Dallas Cowboys: OT Justin Herron, Wake Forset

Round 6:

180. Cincinnati Bengals: WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty

181. Denver Broncos (VIA WAS): S Tanner Muse, Clemson

182. Detroit Lions: RB Patrick Taylor Jr., Memphis

183. New York Giants: ILB Michael Divinity Jr, LSU

An SEC battle tested middle linebacker to backup Blake Martinez and Ryan Connelly? Micheal Divinity Jr., couldn’t be a better land round pick up.

184. Carolina Panthers: EDGE Jonathan Garvine, Miami

185. Miami Dolphins: WR Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island

186. Los Angeles Chargers: RB Joshua Kelley, UCLA

187. Cleveland Browns (VIA ARI): WR Jauan Jennings, Tennessee

188. Buffalo Bills (VIA CLE): ILB Mykal Walker, Fresno State

189. Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Colby Parkinson, Stanford

190. Philadelphia Eagles (VIA ATL): RB Sewo Olonilua, RCU

191. New York Jets: ILB Mohamed Barry, Nebraska

The Jets can find a middle linebacker with high football IQ with a late round selection of Nebraska’s Mohamed Barry.

192. Green Bay Packers (VIA LV): RB Darius Anderson, TCU

193. Indianapolis Colts: ILB Justin Strnad, Wake Forset

194. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: IDL Khalil Davis, Nebraska

195. New England Patriots (VIA DEN): ILB Francis Bernard, Utah

196. Chicago Bears: CB Lamar Jackson, Nebraska

197. Indianapolis Colts (VIA MIA): EDGE Kendall Coleman, Syracuse

198. Pittsburgh Steelers: TE Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech

199. Los Angeles Rams: OT Trey Adams, Washington

200. Chicago Bears (VIA PHI): QB Steven Montez, Colorado

201. Minnesota Vikings (VIA BUF): ILB Kamal Martin, Minnesota

202. Arizona Cardinals (VIA NE): IDL Kamal Martin, Georgia

203. New Orleans Saints: TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

204. New England Patriots (VIA HOU): IOL Jake Hanson, Oregon

205. Minnesota Vikings: TE Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State

206. Jacksonville Jaguars (VIA SEA): OT Scott Frantz, Kansas State

207. Buffalo Bills (VIA NE): TE Stephen Sullivan, LSU

208. Green Bay Packers (VIA TEN): IOL Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

209. Green Bay Packers: OT Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon

210. San Francisco 49ers: EDGE Trevis Gipson, Tulsa

211. New York Jets (VIA KC): IDL Benito Jones, Ole Miss

The Jets can continue to bulk up their defensive line late with Ole Miss defensive tackle Benito Jones.

212. New England Patriots: OT Alex Taylor, South Carolina State

213. New England Patriots: IDL James Lynch, Baylor

214. Seattle Seahawks: CB Nevelle Clarke, UCF

Round 7:

215. Cincinnati Bengals: IDL Robert Landers, Ohio State

216. Washington Redskins: CB Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh

217. San Francisco 49ers (VIA DET): RB Rico Dowdle, South Carolina

218. New York Giants: CB Kamren Curl, Arkansas

With James Bradberry signed, the Giants no longer need a starting corner, but they could use depth late, which is where Arkansas’ Kamren Curl could fit.

219. Minnesota Vikings (VIA MIA): QB Tyler Huntley, Utah

220. Los Angeles Chargers: TE Mitchell Wilcox, South Florida

221. Carolina Panthers: IOL Jared Hilbers, Washington

222. Arizona Cardinals: S Shyheim Carter, Alabama

223. Jacksonville Jaguars: IDL Raequan Williams, Michigan State

224. Tennessee Titans (VIA CLE): WR Omar Bayless, Arkansas State

225. Baltimore Ravens (VIA NYJ): CB Reggie Robinson II, Tulsa

226. Chicago Bears (VIA LV): IOL Zach Shackelford, Texas

227. Miami Dolphins (VIA IND): QB Khalil Tate, Arizona

228. Atlanta Falcons (VIA PHI): WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt

229. Washington Redskins (VIA DEN): QB Brian Lewerke, Michigan State

230. New England Patriots (VIA ATL): WR Binjimen Victor, Ohio State

231. Dallas Cowboys: WR Austin Mack, Ohio State

232. Pittsburgh Steelers: EDGE Trevon Hill, Miami

233. Chicago Bears: RB Michael Warren II, Cincinnati

234. Los Angeles Rams: S David Dowell, Michigan State

235. Detroit Lions (VIA NE): ILB T.J. Brunson, South Carolina

236. Green Bay Packers (VIA CLE): EDGE Mike Danna, Michigan

237. Denver Broncos (VIA NE): TE Jacob Breeland, Oregon

238. New York Giants (VIA NO): TE Sean McKeon, Michigan

The Giants can afford to take a flyer on a tight end late with backup positions to be won. Sean McKeon of Michigan could pose as a real threat to steal one of those jobs.

239. Buffalo Bills (VIA MIN): IDL Mike Panasiuk, Michigan State

240. Houston Texans: OT John Runyan, Michigan

241. New England Patriots (VIA SEA): RB J.J. Taylor, Arizona

242. Green Bay Packers (VIA BAL): QB Bryce Perkins, Virginia

243. Tennessee Titans: IOL Gage Cervenka, Clemson

244. Cleveland Browns (VIA GB): IOL Tyre Phillips, Mississippi State

245. San Francisco 49ers: OT Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson

246. Miami Dolphins (VIA SF): ILB Dele Harding, Illinois

247. New York Giants: RB JaMycal Hasty, Baylor

JaMycal Hasty out of Baylor can surely compete for the Giants’ third running back spot.

248. Houston Texans: TE Joey Magnifico, Memphis

249. Minnesota Vikings: WR Aaron Parker, Rhode Island

250. Houston Texans: WR Jeff Thomas, Miami

251. Miami Dolphins: CB A.J. Green, Oklahoma State

252. Denver Broncos: IDL Garrett Marino, UAB

253. Minnesota Vikings: OT Charlie Heck, UNC

254. Denver Broncos: EDGE Oluwole Betiku Jr., Illinois

255. New York Giants: OT Colton McKivitz, West Virginia

Meet Mr. Irrelevant! A 6-foot-6 offensive tackle to compete for a backup role for the Giants.