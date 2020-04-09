Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo are staying ready for whenever the New York Mets can start playing baseball again.

New York Mets stars Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo have been preparing for baseball by practicing in their garage.

“I’ve just been doing garage workouts with (Brandon) Nimmo,” McNeil explained the plan on SNY’s The Cookie Club. “Been going over to his house. He’s got a little setup, so that’s all I’ve really been doing.”

Is this the safest health practice during the pandemic? Probably not. People have been instructed to stay home and away from their friends and family for the most part. So, it’s disappointing to hear that McNeil has been traveling to and from Nimmo’s house to work out.

That said, the circumstances could have forced this to happen. Maybe McNeil doesn’t have the equipment he needs at his home for example. If that’s the case it’s hard to bash him too much, especially since Florida has lenient pandemic safety laws.

“I miss everything. I miss the grind. I miss going in every single day and competing. I miss my teammates,” McNeil later added on the shutdown.

The quarantine has been hard on everyone. For baseball players, it means they’re out of work for the time being. That’s hard on professional athletes who need the practice against top-end competition to stay as sharp as possible.

Without the daily grind and competition, it’s easy to lose your edge. McNeil and Nimmo are trying to fight that off with their garage workouts.