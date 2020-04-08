New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso wants to improve his fielding and baserunning when the 2020 season commences.

At this point, we have no idea when baseball will return. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the league is reportedly working on a plan to start the campaign in May, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. A number of kinks will need to be worked out to even make that possible though.

But regardless of when the season commences, Pete Alonso is still working to become better than he was during his sensational rookie year. The New York Mets first baseman appeared on MLB Network this week and addressed how he ultimately wants to improve his defensive and baserunning abilities.

“Ultimately, I want to be as dynamic as possible. One of my ultimate goals in my career is to win a Gold Glove,” Alonso said, per Danny Abriano of SNY. “I want to be not just a force at the plate. I want to not just help my pitchers out, but help my other infielders out as well. I want to be the best defender I can possibly be, because if I keep working and helping other people out around the diamond I feel like that’s just gonna improve the team. And I feel like working on my defense is part of being a good teammate.

“I want to run the bases efficiently, want to score more than 100 runs. I want to not just run the bases well. I want to play good defense, be the best complete first baseman I can possibly be. And also a winner. I just want to win games at the end of the day.”

Despite the fact that he hit a record-breaking 53 home runs, Alonso did struggle in the field at times. Through 156 games (1,328 innings) from the first base position, he committed 12 errors with -3 defensive runs saved and a .990 fielding rate. Thus, he could certainly improve in those regards.

The “more than 100 runs” goal is certainly possible. But, it definitely depends on how many games are played if a season does occur. It also has to do with how many innings are in each game, as there’s talk of teams possibly taking part in seven-inning double-headers.

Last year, Alonso scored 103 runs in 161 total games.