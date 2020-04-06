With coronavirus shutting down all professional sports at the moment, there are at least some PGA Tour events on the calendar in 2020.

The sports world is on pause while the real world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. However, golf fans have PGA Tour events to look forward to in 2020—at least for now.

The situation remains fluid, but there is golf on the calendar this year. A joint statement was released by Augusta National Golf Club, LPGA, PGA of America, PGA Tour, European Tour, The R&A, and USGA regarding the 2020 schedule:

“This is a difficult and challenging time for everyone coping with the effects of this pandemic. We remain very mindful of the obstacles ahead, and each organization will continue to follow the guidance of the leading public health authorities, conducting competitions only if it is safe and responsible to do so.

“In recent weeks, the global golf community has come together to collectively put forward a calendar of events that will, we hope, serve to entertain and inspire golf fans around the world. We are grateful to our respective partners, sponsors and players, who have allowed us to make decisions – some of them, very tough decisions – in order to move the game and the industry forward.

“We want to reiterate that Augusta National Golf Club, European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, PGA TOUR, The R&A and USGA collectively value the health and well-being of everyone, within the game of golf and beyond, above all else. We encourage everyone to follow all responsible precautions and make an effort to remain healthy and safe.”

2020 Calendar

To Be Confirmed

June 15-21 — Potential PGA Tour event Originally US Open date

July 13-19 — Potential PGA Tour event

July 27-Aug. 2 — Potential PGA Tour event

Confirmed

Aug 3.-9 — PGA Championship

PGA Tour season-ending event/FedExCup Playoffs Aug. 10-16 — Wyndham Championship Aug. 17-23 — The Northern Trust Aug. 24-30 — BMW Championship Aug. 31-Sept. 7 — Tour Championship

Sept. 14-20 — US Open

Sept. 22-27 — Ryder Cup

Nov. 9-15 — The Masters

The full calendar of events can be found here.

What This Means

Well, the obvious answer is that these PGA Tour events give fans something to look forward to. Even if these dates are still months away, they are concrete dates with the word “confirmed” attached.

While the NBA, NHL, and MLB are still in limbo with playoff procedures and start dates, there appears to be a plan from the golf world. Salvaging the PGA Championship, US Open, Ryder Cup, and The Masters in 2020 would be nothing short of remarkable.

Those are a few of the biggest PGA Tour events of the season and even if they have to take place without fans on the course, fans will take sports any way we can get it at this point.

Although the updated 2020 calendar provides hope for golf fans, there is one notable downside. Unfortunately, The R&A decided to cancel The Open Championship entirely. The Open—which is also referred to as the British Open—is closing the book on 2020 due to coronavirus.

And of course, it’s safe to assume all of these dates are tentative. It’s smart to hope for the best, but expect the worst when it comes to sports returning.

But at least for a little while, fans can daydream about guys like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson hitting the links.