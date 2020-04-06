AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 30: The gates are locked at the entrance of Magnolia Lane that leads to the clubhouse of Augusta National as the coronavirus pandemic causes closures of venues and nonessential businesses on March 30, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. The Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals has been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The coronavirus has forced the PGA to postpone The Masters Tournament. The major championship is now scheduled to be held from Nov. 9-15.

The sports world keeps enduring more and more cancellations and suspensions, even within the more socially-distant event of golf. Nonetheless, erring on the side of caution is crucial in today’s universe, so the PGA needed to postpone The Masters.

One of the association’s four major championships was supposed to occur this weekend (April 9-12). But now, it looks like rescheduled dates of Nov. 9-15 have been agreed upon, per Masters Chairman Fred Ridley.

For bettors, The Masters having a concrete date is an opportunity to put some money down on golf—even if the tournament itself is months from now. Caesars Sportsbook has updated odds:

The Masters — Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

Nov. 12-15, 2020

R McIlroy 8/1
J Rahm 12/1
B Koepka 14/1
J Thomas 16/1
D Johnson 16/1
T Woods 16/1
P Cantlay 25/1
X Schauffele 25/1
R Fowler 25/1
T Fleetwood 30/1
B DeChambeau 30/1

 

The PGA has additionally announced the rescheduled dates for two of its other major championships. The PGA Championship (originally May 14-17) will occur from Aug. 6-9, and the U.S. Open (originally June 18-21) will occur from Sept. 17-20.

Just like everything else right now, these dates aren’t 100% guaranteed, as no one knows how long this issue will truly last.

The Masters is broadcast on CBS, so what’s interesting is that now the network will possibly have to hold both that and football on Sunday, Nov. 15. It’s unclear how they would approach that, and also unclear if this virus will even clear up by then.

If CBS somehow keeps the games they’re scheduled to hold that day and doesn’t give them to any other networks, that likely means no Jim Nantz in the football booth. Nantz is the voice of The Masters Tournament, someone they couldn’t — and shouldn’t — replace.

Maybe CBS broadcasts the local football games on CBS Sports Network instead of their main channel? Maybe the schedule is pushed back and there are multiple games held in primetime?

This pandemic just keeps on introducing a multitude of questions, some of which we thought we’d never have to discuss.

