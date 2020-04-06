We don’t know when the MLB season will start. But when it does, radio announcer John Sterling believes fans will not be in attendance.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made major changes to the 2020 MLB season, we all know this. From originally delaying Opening Day by two weeks to then making the new potential start date in mid-May (at the earliest), optimism seems to be fading. Some people believe the season won’t begin until June or July, if ever.

But everyone possesses one take or another on the entire situation, including New York Yankees radio announcer John Sterling. The longtime play-by-play man recently spoke and believes that regardless of when the season commences, it will do so without fans and supporters in attendance.

“I don’t know when this is gonna begin,” he told Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay on YES Network’s “YES We’re Here” podcast, per Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media. “They could have a season and play July, August, September, and October. And then play the playoffs and World Series in retractable domes or warm-weather sites. For one year you can do that.

“I think if [the season started] by July, they could get in 120 games with a doubleheader every week. As we try to get life back to normal, I think when they begin there will be empty ballparks, which will be weird.

“It would be great for ratings, but it’ll be weird.” Yes, it’s an interesting concept to play games without fans. Don’t forget, it’s an idea the NBA had before ultimately suspending its season. The NCAA additionally banned fans from March Madness prior to canceling the tournament altogether. It would certainly remind us of the 2015 fan-less game between the White Sox and Orioles in Baltimore. Due to riots in protest of police brutality, Camden Yards didn’t hold the proper amount of security resources to allow fans to enter the stadium for the afternoon matchup. Thus, the Orioles won 8-2 with none of their supports in attendance. The next steps towards the season’s commencement are unclear at this time, and who knows when they will be?