With live sports at a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, the American Cornhole League is looking to fill the void.

Will the American Cornhole League save live sports during the coronavirus quarantine? We can only hope.

“I always had a beer in one hand and a bag in the other hand,” says ACL founder Stacey Moore. He founded the America Cornole League almost six years ago and the growth has been nothing short of remarkable.

Using bits of business practices from basketball, golf, bowling, even darts, Moore and media director Trey Ryder have built an incredible media presence and following. Airing on ESPN as well as their proprietary ACLDN, cornhole has captivated the world as a game that truly anyone can play.

This is a real sport, with real pros, real prize money, and smart sponsors who see a passionate target audience. Ironically, Corona Light has become a major sponsor.

“Once I got them to drink Corona instead of Miller Lite or Busch, then I knew I could do anything,” Moore says.

This February, ACL created the Super Hole during Super Bowl Weekend in Miami. Creating a battle of the New York quarterbacks with Sam Darnold going head-to-head with Daniel Jones.

Like all live sports and thousands of businesses, the ACL halted all events a few weeks ago.

“We were tee’d up for massive growth,” says Moore. “They pulled the plug on our National Tournament 10 hours before it was set to start.”

April 3, ACL will be launching ACL Virtual, an online tournament that allows players to compete from home, streamed on Facebook. This seems like a natural next step to bring fans a sport to watch.

As different leagues worry about how to deliver a product, ACL believes that they could be the one sport that starts live games with professionals the soonest. With no audience and no contact, is it possible that corn hole can quench America’s sports thirst?

Sign up for ACL Virtual.