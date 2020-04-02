New York Mets minor league outfielder Tim Tebow shares a number of workout videos on Instagram amid the 2020 season delay.

Not having any baseball to play doesn’t mean the work is going to stop for Tim Tebow.

This week, the Heisman Trophy winner and current New York Mets minor league outfielder shared a number of workout videos to his Instagram account. He makes it known that his goal is to “maintain some strength and power and maybe even gain a little bit” during the season delay.

Tebow additionally shared some set and rep totals for his workouts in the caption, helping his followers out with relevant information for their own exercise routines.

Tebow played 10 games for the Mets during this past spring training period prior to finding himself a part of the ballclub’s initial cuts in early March. In 18 plate appearances (13 at-bats), he recorded two hits with one home run, a pair of RBIs, four walks, and six strikeouts.

The former NFL quarterback originally joined the Mets organization in September 2016 when he signed a minor league contract with them. He’s worked his way up through the organization since, eventually reaching Triple-A in 2019.

In 77 games with Triple-A Syracuse last year, Tebow smacked four home runs with 19 RBIs and a slash line of .163/.240/.255.

This past spring could’ve been his last true shot at making the major league squad, so it’s unclear what his future in the sport now holds.

Major League Baseball canceled the remainder of the spring training games back in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They additionally delayed the start of the season, and it’s truly unknown when Opening Day will take place at this point.