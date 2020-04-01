With the MLB on hiatus, some players are struggling to stay in shape, but that doesn’t apply to the Ramos brothers.

It’s been nearly three weeks since spring training was officially postponed. As a result, most players have been forced to train on their own until baseball returns.

For the New York Mets, two of their players have been working out in their home country of Venezuela over the past few weeks.

On Tuesday, Wilson Ramos and his youngest brother, Efren, decided to take the field for a little bullpen session and were nice enough to share it with the rest of us on Instagram.

Wilson Ramos and his brother Efren, a pitcher in the Mets' system, are staying ready 💪 (via IG/wilsonramosc40) pic.twitter.com/JvMXdkItX1 — SNY (@SNYtv) April 1, 2020

Back on March 17, the Mets announced that players wouldn’t be allowed to practice at their spring training facility in Port St. Lucie. In an attempt to stay in shape for the upcoming season, Wilson and Efren have continued to practice at a field in their hometown.

With the MLB suspended until at least May, it’ll be crucial for the Mets’ players to stay in the best shape possible during this global pandemic.

For Wilson, he’ll be looking to improve off his troubling 2019 campaign. Overall, the 32-year-old catcher received 524 plate appearances and hit 14 home runs, 73 RBIs, .129 ISO (lowest since 2015), .310 BABIP, 8.4% walk rate, 13.2% strikeout rate, 105 wRC+, 1.4 fWAR rating and a slashing line of .288/.351/.416/.768 as well.

In addition, the right-hander also committed seven errors (most since 2013) and he generated a career-worst -11 DRS (third-worst among all catchers who played at least 800 innings) last season.

Furthermore, Wilson will also be entering the final year of his two-year, $19 million contract that he signed before the 2019 campaign. The Mets have a $10 million team option for 2021, which comes with a $1.5 million buyout should the team decline to pick it up.

As for Efren, he was signed to a minor-league deal last July and is still looking to make his professional debut. If successful in 2020, he’d become the fourth Ramos brother to play in North America.