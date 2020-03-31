The New York Knicks are choosing Damyean Dotson to represent the team in an upcoming “NBA 2K20” tournament featuring NBA players.

Much like the rest of the NBA, Damyean Dotson is sitting tight while the league is on hiatus. The New York Knicks guard is back in Houston while everything blows over.

During an appearance on the “A Minute Til 6” podcast, Dotson talked about his reaction to the NBA’s shutdown and the situation unfolding in New York. On the bright side, he also talked about an upcoming “NBA 2K20” tournament in which he’ll represent the Knicks.

“I’m the Knicks’ go-to guy,” Dotson said when it comes to playing 2K. “Ain’t no challengers. Everybody knows that I’m the go-to guy so if we had to play someone in 2K they’re definitely coming to pick me.

New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson is our next guest on A Minute Til 6 Podcast. He tells us he will be the team's representative in the players-only NBA 2K Tournament. Pod drops Tuesday.https://t.co/vJqkNbKt9g — Mark Haynes (@mhdachamp) March 31, 2020

Dot is confident in his 2K abilities, but he’s not listed on the “Players-Only” Tournament graphic put out by ESPN’s “The Boardroom.”

.@NBA2K's "Players-Only" tournament will air starting this Friday on @ESPN. Here are the brackets – who do you think is gonna take it all? pic.twitter.com/51ltOfjeqR — The Boardroom (@boardroom) March 31, 2020

It’s unclear what happened to Dotson and the Knicks. Was there a behind-the-scenes play-in tournament that took place already? If so, that means Dotson—the Knicks’ go-to guy—couldn’t even make it to the actual tournament.

However, we don’t know this to be true and I’m not here to slander Dotson’s video game reputation. The Knicks guard also talked about setting up a Twitch stream so he could keep fans entertained during the shutdown. That may be his only chance to prove that he reigns supreme in “NBA 2K20.”

Although it looks like Dotson and the Knicks are going to be left out, the tournament begins on Friday on ESPN.