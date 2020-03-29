Figueroa partook in 66 games and scored 956 points over two seasons with the St. John’s Red Storm’s men’s basketball program.

St. John’s Red Storm guard LJ Figueroa announced on Saturday that he will enter the 2020 NBA Draft pool. The Lawrence, MA native spent two years with the program after transferring from Odessa College in 2018.

“These past two years at St. John’s have presented me with tremendous opportunities for growth both on and off the court,” Figueroa said on St. John’s official athletics website. “My family, coaches, teammates and my hometown Lawrence, Massachusetts, have helped me develop into the man I am today, and I cannot begin to thank everyone enough. After speaking with my family and coaching staff, I have decided to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft. I intend to keep all of my options open and look forward to the learning experience this process will offer.”

Figueroa played 66 games (64 starts) in a St. John’s uniform. He would average 14.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.9 steals over his pair of seasons in Queens and Manhattan. His name appeared all over the Big East’s top 10 in statistics.

Participation in 32 games was tops in the conference this year as was his matching seasonal average of 1.9 steals. A field-goal percentage of .513 ranked second during the 2018-19 campaign. This shortened season saw Figueroa lead the team in scoring at another career-equaling average of 14.5 points.

“We support LJ’s decision to pursue his lifelong dream,” St. John’s head coach Mike Anderson said in the same statement. “This is an opportunity to gain valuable information by going through the NBA pre-draft process to make the best decision for his future.”

Figueroa’s most memorable St. John’s performance was perhaps a team-best 21-point performance in a neutral site victory over Arizona in San Francisco back in December. His career will end with a 20-point showing in his final official game, the Red Storm’s 75-62 win over Georgetown in the first round of the Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament. The rest of the tournament, as well as all other 2020 college basketball tournaments, were canceled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Figueroa is attempting to be the first St. John’s draftee since Sir’Dominic Pointer went to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015’s second round. Forward Moe Harkless was the last first-round selection in 2012, taken with the 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers.

