Former New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets point guard Stephon Marbury plans to donate 10 million masks to New York City hospitals.

Remember Stephon Marbury? What New York hoops fan could forget the Coney Island native who played for the New Jersey Nets and New York Knicks?

Following his NBA career, Marbury became a giant playing in the Chinese Basketball Association. Now that he sees his hometown being ravaged by coronavirus, Marbury is stepping up to help the doctors and nurses on the frontlines.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Marbury is working with a mask supplier in China to send 10 million masks to New York.

“At the end of the day, I am from Brooklyn,” Marbury said. “This is something that is close and dear to my heart as far as being able to help New York.”

“I have family there in Coney Island, a lot of family … who are affected by this, so I know how important it is for people to have masks during this time.”

Berman is reporting that Marbury is working closely with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams to deliver the masks, but he’s had trouble reaching Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Hopefully, the politicians can figure out that snag in communication and get the masks to the people who need them.

New York City is the biggest hot spot for coronavirus in the country and the city needs all the help it can get in combatting this deadly virus. Credit to Stephon Marbury for stepping up and doing his part to help his city.