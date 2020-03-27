With the NBA still in limbo, there isn’t much to talk about when it comes to the New York Knicks this season.

All is quiet when it comes to the New York Knicks. The outbreak of coronavirus has hit the country, and specifically New York, with a vengeance. For the moment, there isn’t much news when it comes to the Knicks.

However, Charles Oakley’s feud with Knicks owner James Dolan could be coming to an end. The two are set to enter mediation and the Knicks State of Mind is here to discuss. This saga began more than three years ago when Oakley was ejected from Madison Square Garden during a Knicks game.

Now, after his recent bashing of Patrick Ewing on Knicks Fan TV, Knicks fans are starting to grow tired of Oakley’s act.

But despite the shutdown, there is some news brewing on the free agency front. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Jazz, Bucks, and Warriors are all interested in pending restricted free agent Damyean Dotson.

The young wing is the longest-tenured player on the Knicks, along with fellow 2017 draft classmate Frank Ntilikina.

If successful teams like the Jazz, Warriors, and Bucks are interested in Dotson, that should tell the Knicks all they need to know about him. He’s a reliable bench player with the ability to knock down open looks from deep and play tough defense on the perimeter.

Dotson isn’t a perfect player, but in the right situation, he can be a solid contributor on a playoff team.

Unfortunately, after discussing the Dotson news, the Knicks State of Mind Podcast goes off the rails. This episode ends with talks of having the president, Mike Francesa, and Tony Soprano host the pod next week.

Yeah, we all need basketball back.