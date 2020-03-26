ESPN’s Linda Cohn was WFAN’s recent “Mystery Guest” and hinted that Henrik Lundqvist should waive his no-trade clause to win a Cup.

WFAN’s “Mystery Guest” segment with Marc “Moose” Malusis and co-host Maggie Gray is worth your time.

On Thursday, SportCenter’s Linda Cohn was the mystery guest and her segment was fantastic, to say the least.

The longtime anchor and avid hockey fan expressed her passion for the New York Rangers and confirmed that she hasn’t “found any good bagels or pizza” in the Los Angeles area.

More importantly, Cohn spoke her peace on Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist.

Most average hockey fans are aware that Hank’s career is on the decline. Not only that, the 2006 Olympic Gold Medal winner is missing a Stanley Cup championship from his illustrious hockey resume. The big debate since the 2019 NHL Trade Deadline has entailed whether or not Lundqvist should waive his no-trade clause.

Why would he do that anyway?

The Rangers employ two youngsters between the pipes — Alexandar Georgiev and Igor Shesterkin — who are more than ready to man the crease at Madison Square Garden.

The Blueshirts are additionally three seasons away from being legitimate Stanley Cup contenders again. After this year, Hank only has one season left on his contract worth $8.5 million.

Cohn’s take on Lundqvist’s situation

Cohn expressed that she and most of the hockey community want to see Lundqvist “happy.”

She was likely referring to the fact that she wants Lundqvist to win a Stanley Cup, but that might have to be with a different organization. Keep in mind that the anchor is a die-hard Rangers fan.

Happy 38th birthday to Henrik Lundqvist. 👑pic.twitter.com/NlorxGE6oG — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) March 2, 2020

“I wanted him to lift his no-trade clause and win [a Cup] somewhere else,” said Cohn.

The anchor also expressed that winning a Cup in New York “just wasn’t going to happen in his timetable” due to his contract situation and age. She also compared Lundqvist to Alex Ovechkin. The veteran won a Stanley Cup in his 13th season with the Washington Capitals.

Cohn wants Lundqvist to “experience that same glory” Ovechkin did two summers ago after finally hoisting Lord Stanley when no one “thought that would happen.”

"It's been fun to watch him" Henrik Lundqvist reflects on his career and Eli Manning's career pic.twitter.com/TYyOCu5Dla — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 30, 2020

There’s no doubt Cohn is a huge Lundqvist fan and can’t speak more highly about his loyalty to the Rangers.

The popular sports anchor, after speaking with NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes, also hinted that she believes the circumstances and Lundqvist’s perspective on a potential trade “have changed.”

Cohn even believes that he “has a little Tom Brady in him” and possesses a “small chip on his shoulder to prove people wrong.”

Ultimately, Cohn is “hoping he goes to a place where he has a chance to win a Cup.”

While that might sting Ranger fans, the hockey advocate did state that no other Ranger “will ever be the face of the franchise” like Lundqvist has been since first strapping on the pads back in 2005-06.

Cohn’s full segment can be heard here.