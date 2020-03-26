Just because the season is suspended doesn’t mean the New York Mets aren’t going to work on their roster for Opening Day.

On Thursday, the New York Mets announced that they’ve optioned Daniel Zamora and Paul Sewald to AAA Syracuse.

RHP Paul Sewald and LHP Daniel Zamora have been optioned to the @SyracuseMets. #Mets pic.twitter.com/xiYUkenU6A — New York Mets (@Mets) March 26, 2020

Sewald and Zamora both pitched well in spring training, but there was no real battle for a position on the roster. The bullpen was already filled with eight players on major league contracts, so none of them were in any danger of losing their respective roster spot.

With that said, it should be noted how well Zamora and Sewald played. They both will be primary options if anyone underperforms or succumbs to injury. Therefore, the Mets must feel good about their depth.

Sewald recorded an ERA of 1.69 in 5.1 innings pitched. He’s been one of the Mets’ primary depth relievers for years, and that’s not going to change if baseball is played in 2020.

Zamora additionally impressed. In five innings, he recorded a 1.80 ERA and 14.4 K/9. Zamora is likely going to be the ballclub’s primary left-handed depth reliever. It helps that he’s historically been better against righties than lefties because it keeps the LOOGY label off of him. That means the new three-batter rule shouldn’t have any effect on his viability.

The Mets are slowly whittling down their roster in hope of staying ready in the event that baseball is played in 2020. The moves also likely save them some money. MLB is only paying minor leaguers until April 8, and this will take a chunk of salary off the major league roster.