Jayson Tatum told his fans on Twitter that his favorite road city to play in is New York, calling Madison Square Garden “legendary.”

Social distancing as a result of COVID-19 has almost everyone around the world suffering from boredom. Thus, celebrities and athletes have been taking to social media to chat with their fans. Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics joined in on the fun after midnight on Thursday when he decided to do a Q&A on Twitter.

One of his most notable comments came in response to a question regarding where he loves to play. A user asked him to name his favorite city to play in on the road, to which Tatum replied, “New York…MSG legendary.”

New York… MSG legendary — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) March 26, 2020

New York Knicks fans were excited to see a young phenom like Tatum speak so highly of their team’s home arena. Madison Square Garden, fondly referred to as “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” has that reputation on a global scale. Nonetheless, it’s been difficult for fans to appreciate that since the Knicks have struggled mightily over the past few years.

Tatum, 22, has really broken out in his third year in the league. He’s averaging 23.6 points per game, 7.1 rebounds per game, and 2.9 assists per game on 44.8% shooting. He was also named a reserve in the 2020 All-Star Game.

Knicks fans are additionally hoping that Tatum’s tweet carried a deeper meaning. Maybe they’ll be able to see the young star at Madison Square Garden in the future, but as a member of the blue and orange.