Whether the Philadelphia Flyers are playing hockey or not, Gritty always finds ways to entertain the fans.

Not everyone appreciates the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot, Gritty. But when push comes to shove, sports fans have to admit that the big and furry orange ball is entertaining.

Flyers host Andrea Helfrich and Gritty teamed up to tweet out a fun social-distancing post on Monday.

Yes, the pandemic has also impacted the likes of professional mascots and their business.

The host shared a screenshot of Gritty face-timing her with his terrifying smile. Her caption was that much better, which read “Not much of a talker…but a great listener.”

Not much of a talker..but a great listener✌🏼#SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/sVVIHEH1uE — Andrea Helfrich (@Andrea_Helfrich) March 23, 2020

It seems that comical posts are endless in relation to one of the league’s newest mascots. No matter the circumstances, Gritty always finds a way to crack headlines and make fans smile, even for a little bit, if they want to admit it or not.

Keep in mind that the post received nothing but positive feedback and appreciation for the orange character and the team’s host. The full thread can be seen here.

If you know anything about me, you know how seriously I take my cleanliness and hygiene. The Gritizens have asked, and as always, I've delivered. See below: — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) March 24, 2020

This was also a fun post from two personalities in the NHL considering that a majority of teams have been posting about video-game simulations over the past week. While the EA Sports NHL 20 simulations might be fun for the younger generation of fans, the live updates and promotions for these video games are already old and borderline annoying.

We understand teams need to post some sort of content—this hockey enthusiast isn’t pointing to the finger, but it’s nice to see posts like this that also portray some humor in the process.

Philadelphia fan or not, hopefully, we can all see Gritty and the Flyers back at Wells Fargo Center in South Philly, soon.