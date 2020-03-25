SNY, the TV home of the New York Mets, will be simulating regular-season games until the 2020 campaign finally commences.

Right now, New York Mets fans — and all baseball fans for that matter — should be gearing up for Opening Day. The initial games were to take place this Thursday, with the Mets taking on the Washington Nationals in an afternoon matchup at Citi Field.

But thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, baseball fans must wait indefinitely for their favorite teams to take the field. Some believe the season may not begin until July. It’s a tough situation, but if you’re a supporter of that two-time World Series-winning ballclub from Queens, SNY has you covered.

This week, the TV home of the Mets announced that they’ll be airing simulated Mets games using MLB The Show starting Thursday. The simulated matchups will stream on both Twitter and YouTube at the time the actual games would’ve taken place.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Starting this Thursday, we will be live streaming every Mets game until the players hit the field again on Twitter and YouTube with @MLBTheShow. Whenever the Mets would've played, WE PLAY. Buckle up – a whole new season is about to get underway. pic.twitter.com/S8IxZOD7dr — SNY (@SNYtv) March 25, 2020

SNY plans for this routine to keep its pace up until the start of the actual season, whenever that may be.

The Mets were to begin the regular-season slate on a six-game homestand, with a pair of three-game series against the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies. They would then finally hit the road on April 2 for a nine-game skid away from Citi Field. Three games were to be against the Nats, two against the Houston Astros, and four against the Milwaukee Brewers.

It’s still unknown if these games will be played, as they’re just postponed for right now. Nonetheless, the “next steps” for when this major issue passes have yet to be determined.