J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith of the New York Mets talk cookies and what they’re doing amid the season delay on SNY’s “The Cookie Club.”

On Wednesday, SNY debuted a new series titled “The Cookie Club” featuring New York Mets players J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith with host Steve Gelbs.

The three began by discussing what the “cookie club” even is. Davis explained that last season, the team was in Philadelphia on a several-game losing streak.

They decided to order Insomnia Cookies and watch baseball games that were taking place on the West Coast. It was a great bonding experience that allowed team chemistry to grow stronger. Thus, the “cookie club” was born. Gelbs identified the original core group to be Davis, Smith, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, Brandon Nimmo, and Michael Conforto.

Gelbs asked the two how they feel regarding the uncertainty of the upcoming season, which is under a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a little bit weird to not really have a date or at least a deadline to, you know, kinda work yourself up to get ready,” Davis said.

“We’re doing our part. Just staying in probably two-thirds of the day. We go downstairs to the hotel gym, work out, and then go to the parking lot. We’ll do our, you know, sprints or what not even if it’s five, 10 minutes. There’s not much to do…but we gotta adapt.”

When Gelbs asked them if they’re practicing any type of hitting, Smith said he’s taking as many dry hacks as possible, especially in the shower. He said they all play video games often. Smith can’t play for too long though due to his short attention span.

Gelbs ended the episode by letting everyone know that Davis dunks his cookies in milk with a spoon. Davis then defended himself, saying he doesn’t like to have any milk on his fingers.

Before signing off, both Davis and Smith reminded viewers to keep washing their hands.

“The Cookie Club” will air every week on SNY.