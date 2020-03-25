Legendary play-by-play man Mike Breen has a message for New York Knicks and NBA fans during these crazy times.

The NBA shutdown sucks.

There are no two ways about it. The current hiatus due to coronavirus feels like it’s been going on for months already and there is still no end in sight. Thankfully, New York Knicks play-by-play man Mike Breen has a public service announcement that should lift our spirits.

Something about hearing Mike Breen say “BANG!” makes me feel a little better about things… pic.twitter.com/J5RPVEPbcY — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) March 25, 2020

“Hey everyone. Man do I miss NBA basketball and I know you do too, but I can’t wait to get back to a packed arena where we watch our extraordinary players do extraordinary things,” Breen said.

“We have to play our role and I know you’re tired of hearing this, but wash your hands — and I mean wash your hands, 20 seconds, lots of soap, lather up. Don’t be touching your eyes, your nose, and your mouth.

“But most importantly, practice social distancing. It’s not just some phrase, it’s our way of life right now and we have to practice it. So please do your part and we’ll get back to doing what we love to do and that’s watch NBA basketball. And for me, that’s call NBA basketball. NBA together. BANG!”

That “bang” is a little muted, but I imagine Breen isn’t used to calling his own shot like that. I’m sure he’d be much more comfortable making that call on an RJ Barrett step-back three in the waning seconds of a close game in Madison Square Garden.

The term GOAT is thrown around all willy nilly nowadays, but Mike Breen is the undisputed GOAT. He’s one of the most beloved broadcasters in sports and a staple during the NBA Finals.

However, Knicks fans have a much more intimate relationship with Breen. Through all of the losing seasons in recent years, Breen and Walt “Clyde” Frazier have always been there.

Unfortunately, we have no idea when and if we’ll hear Breen and Clyde call another Knicks game this season. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, the NBA is on an indefinite hiatus. This is speculation, but the prospect of the league canceling the playoffs entirely seems like a legitimate possibility at this point.

Hopefully, things don’t devolve to that point. NBA fans should heed Breen’s wise words so we can start watching basketball sooner rather than later.