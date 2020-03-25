Iman Shumpert talks about the unfair misrepresentation of Carmelo Anthony when the two were on the New York Knicks together.

Former New York Knicks shooting guard Iman Shumpert had nothing but words of praise for Carmelo Anthony. The Knicks’ 2011 first-round pick talked about his old teammate in an interview on DJ Vlad’s YouTube channel.

“Off the court, he don’t get enough credit,” Shumpert said. “For somebody that can deal with noise, somebody that can withhold comments and, just, not hide behind their work but let the work speak for them. And somebody that, finally, when he does speak, doesn’t lie. He won’t lie and he won’t blame.”

Shumpert spoke highly of Anthony’s ability to take criticism without responding, at least not verbally. He let his performance on the court do the talking. He also admires Anthony’s ability to take into account the feelings and circumstances of those around him.

“It’s not my job to take food out of another man’s mouth. I’ll take the blame. Even if it’s coach’s fault. They’ll fire him, they ain’t gon’ fire me,” Shumpert recalled Anthony saying.

Shumpert notes how much Anthony cared about his development, pushing the young player to keep working on his game.

Even though the segment of Shumpert’s interview that focused on Anthony was short, it still gave viewers an in-depth look at what it was like to have Melo as a teammate.

Anthony spent just over six years with the Knicks during which he was the face of the franchise. Shumpert was his teammate for about four of those seasons.