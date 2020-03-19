Major League Baseball has unfortunately canceled the New York Mets’ scheduled Puerto Rico series with the Miami Marlins.

This April, the New York Mets were scheduled to face the Miami Marlins in a three-game series at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The league originally scheduled the series to take place from April 28-30. The two ballclubs previously played a three-game stint against each other in Puerto Rico during the 2010 season.

But sadly, due to the coronavirus outbreak which has delayed the season, the series has been canceled. MLB’s public relations team announced the news on Thursday morning.

The Mexico City series scheduled for April 18-19 between the @Padres & @Dbacks & the San Juan series scheduled for April 28-30 between the @Mets & @Marlins have been canceled due to the delayed opening of the 2020 @MLB season. Games will be rescheduled in the home teams’ cities. — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) March 19, 2020

In addition, the scheduled series between the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks that was supposed to take place in Mexico City from April 18-19 has also been canceled.

These series will be rescheduled in the home teams’ respective ballparks.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Major League Baseball canceled the remaining spring training games and initially pushed back Opening Day by at least two weeks. This changed the original regular-season start date from March 26 to April 9. But now, the league has pushed the regular season back even further to mid-May. Some actually believe a more realistic start would be July.

So if July does happen to be when it all comes to fruition, where does the league go from there? Do they play a three-month regular season? Do they push the playoffs back beyond October? Will they still not allow fans in the stadium if and when play resumes?

All in all, this outbreak is causing numerous discussions to arise, and for all we know, it could become worse as time progresses.