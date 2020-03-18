New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman explains why he isn’t headed back home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak of COVID-19 in this country (and throughout the world) has caused many to question the fate of the 2020 MLB season. Major League Baseball has already canceled the remaining spring training games and delayed Opening Day to mid-May. Some people actually believe the regular season won’t begin until July though.

Because of these difficult times, New York Yankees players and coaches, including manager Aaron Boone, have decided to part from the ballclub’s spring training facility in Tampa. Nonetheless, this doesn’t include general manager Brian Cashman.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Cashman said this week, per Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media. “The only way I’m leaving is if things are OK. If they’re not OK, I’m not going anywhere.”

Right now, things are certainly not okay within the Yankees organization, nor in sports, nor in the world. Multiple Yanks minor leaguers have tested positive for the coronavirus, with the most recent diagnosis occurring this week.

At this point, it’s very unclear to all of us when things will improve and when we’ll be able to move past all of this. Having said that, it looks like Cashman will stay in Tampa for longer than originally expected.

Shortly before the league first took action, the Yanks played their final spring training game against the Washington Nationals last Thursday. The Bombers ousted the defending World Series champs 6-3. New York was slated to face the Baltimore Orioles on the original Opening Day date (March 26).