Coronavirus is crushing the sports world and the New York Yankees are now experiencing their second case in the minor leagues.

It’s impossible to go a day without hearing a new development regarding coronavirus and the sports world. On Tuesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that a New York Yankees minor-leaguer tested positive for coronavirus. This is the second confirmed case in the team’s minor-league system.

“The Yankees have a second positive test of a minor leaguer for coronavirus. The team is following health officials directives and players are being tested and remain quarantined,” wrote Heyman.

Obviously, our thoughts are with the two minor-league players who have tested positive. Young, healthy athletes are likely to recover from the virus, but it’s a scary moment all the same.

Although the situation is still fluid, this doesn’t look good for MLB. The league postponed the season amid growing coronavirus concerns. Some teams believe that MLB will be shut down until at least July and if that’s the case, it’s safe to assume the season is in jeopardy.

After the long layoff, players will need another spring training to gear up for a shortened regular season. The longer the layoff, the longer MLB will have to make spring training. Should the hiatus stretch into July or even August, there could be a breaking point when MLB decides to pull the plug on the whole season.

Of course, this is all speculation, but the recent news cycle isn’t providing much hope for baseball fans.