Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady announces he’s leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons and six Super Bowls.

Well, it’s happening. The move that some expected to occur. The move that others thought they were never going to witness.

On Tuesday morning, one day prior to the start of the NFL’s new league year, Tom Brady announced on social media that he’s leaving the New England Patriots. Brady has been with the organization since they drafted him back in 2000, winning a miraculous six Super Bowls during that time span.

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

There are many different arguments for Brady. Some believe he’s the greatest quarterback of all time. Some believe he’s a system quarterback who was just lucky to be playing with a coach like Bill Belichick.

But regardless of what you believe of him, you can’t knock what he’s been able to accomplish.

Six Super Bowls, four Super Bowl MVPs, 14 Pro Bowls, five All-Pro teams, 17 trips to the postseason. Truly remarkable for a sixth-round pick.

Where does Brady go from here?

Brady’s not done. He still wants to play, and there are apparently multiple teams that would appreciate his services.

One of them is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who don’t seem to want to move forward with quarterback Jameis Winston. Despite Winston leading the league in passing yards this past year, he threw a whopping 30 interceptions, a statistic that doesn’t please head coach Bruce Arians a whole lot. Arians has even been vocal about it, stating that if the Bucs could win with Winston, they could win with another quarterback.

The Los Angeles Chargers are an option as well. Brady would be spending the last few years of his career out in California with a team that definitely possess offensive weapons. Running back Melvin Gordon can obviously do some damage, same with running back Austin Ekeler. Keenan Allen is a Pro Bowl wide receiver still in his prime and tight end Hunter Henry will be looking to stay out of the trainer’s room and have a productive year on the field.

The San Francisco 49ers, despite earlier reports, seem to be out on Brady and are focusing on the future with Jimmy Garoppolo. Indianapolis could be an option but the Colts may be focusing on a possible deal with veteran quarterback Philip Rivers.

Where do the Patriots go from here?

At the moment, the Pats possess a soon-to-be second-year quarterback in Jarrett Stidham, who they selected in the fourth round (No. 133 overall) of last year’s draft. Will he be the answer?

Most likely no.

There are numerous other quarterbacks who the Pats could look towards via free agency or the trade market.

Winston is one of them, who can obviously put up numbers despite the fact that he threw 30 picks. Maybe the right coaching — which Belichick could certainly provide — can put him on the right path.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater showed he can still play in the absence of Drew Brees last year. In nine games (five starts), he completed 67.9% of his throws for 1,384 yards, nine touchdowns, and two picks.

Maybe the Patriots make a trade within their own division for Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen? He hasn’t accomplished much in his first two years in the league despite his top-10 draft selection. Nonetheless, he’s been a part of two underachieving organizations in the Arizona Cardinals and Dolphins.

Could a winning environment and the right coaching staff be what Rosen needs in order to succeed?

There are a number of ways Brady’s and the Patriots’ respective futures could progress moving forward. It’ll be interesting to see what comes of this major decision by the future Hall of Famer.