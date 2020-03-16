MLB is on indefinite hiatus in response to the coronavirus pandemic and there’s no telling when baseball season will begin.

All offseason long, baseball fans waited for MLB’s Opening Day, but there’s no official start date for the 2020 season right now. In response to the CDC’s most recent recommendation regarding coronavirus, MLB is shutting down for at least eight weeks.

“Today Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. conducted a conference call with the 30 Clubs of Major League Baseball. Following last night’s newly updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks, the opening of the 2020 regular season will be pushed back in accordance with that guidance,” MLB said in a statement.

And that’s not even the worst news for baseball fans. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, “Several GMs are bracing for delay now as late as July.”

Yikes. If Opening Day is in July, that means the season will be reduced to just three months, essentially cutting the regular season schedule by half.

At this point, it’s easy to see why some fans think the 2020 season will be canceled entirely. Should MLB continue to postpone the season, there will come a point where it makes sense to pull the plug on the whole year.

This situation is still fluid and a lot can change between now and July, but it’s impossible to know what to expect. These are unprecedented circumstances. Stay tuned to ESNY for more on this developing story.