Multiple New York Mets players were reportedly still working out in Port St. Lucie on Monday amid the season delay.

As of right now, no one really knows the fate of the 2020 MLB season. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, spring training was canceled and Opening Day was initially pushed back to April 9. But now, the start date has been delayed to mid-May and some people are saying it may not take place until July. At that point, do you just play a three-month regular season? Do you play as many games as possible and extend the postseason to a later month than October?

There are a number of questions surrounding not just baseball, but the entire world right now. Nonetheless, multiple New York Mets players are still working to improve their skills during these difficult times.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, a number of pitchers were working out in Port St. Lucie on Monday, such as Noah Syndergaard, Robert Gsellman, and Walker Lockett.

It appears it was mostly (if not all) pitchers that worked out at the Mets complex today. Among them: Syndergaard, Gsellman, Lockett, Kilome, Rhame. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) March 16, 2020

More players additionally showed up to a meeting with team officials on Monday, also according to Puma.

Mets officials held a brief meeting shortly after 9 a.m. with about 20 players who showed up at the team’s spring training complex. Players are working out, presumably independently, following MLB’s recommendation of no organized activities. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) March 16, 2020

The ballclub’s final exhibition game prior to the league’s actions came last Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals. New York ousted them 7-3 with Jacob deGrom pitching four total innings. The two-time Cy Young Award winner allowed one hit and one earned run while striking out three batters.

New York was going to take on the Washington Nationals in an Opening Day matchup on March 26. But as already mentioned, it’s truly unclear when the start of the regular season will take place.

I don’t mean to worry anyone, but I have to ask…will the regular season occur at all?