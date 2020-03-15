Four-star power forward Seryee Lewis is narrowing down his list to four teams and the St. John’s Red Storm are in the mix.

According to Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com, four-star prospect Seryee Lewis has St. John’s on his final list of four teams. In addition to the Red Storm, the 6-foot-7 senior has narrowed his list down to Kansas State, Oklahoma, and the Johnnies’ Big East rival Georgetown.

Weingarten also notes that Lewis initially planned to make more visits to schools, but the outbreak of coronavirus changed his plans. He hopes to make his decision by April 20.

The highly-touted prospect hails from Chandler, AZ and he played his high school ball for Compass Prep in Arizona. Lewis is listed as a power forward.

Mike Anderson was dealt a difficult hand in his first season as head coach of St. John’s. The team lost Shamorie Ponds and Justin Simon, two of their biggest contributors from the previous season. Add in the fact that Mustapha Heron missed significant time and it’s easy to see why the Johnnies scuffled to a final record of 17-15.

But it should be noted that Anderson had St. John’s on the cusp of notching several major wins in during Big East Conference play. Close losses to Butler, Seton Hall, and Xavier could have easily gone the other way if the Red Storm had more talent on the roster.

Recruiting four-star recruits like Lewis would be a good way for Anderson to transform St. John’s into a consistent contender in Big East play.