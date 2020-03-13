Legendary comedian, actor, and New York Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld says he isn’t interested in purchasing the organization.

This past offseason, the New York Mets were going to execute a deal that would have billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen increase his stake in the ballclub in order to become the majority owner. CEO Fred Wilpon and COO Jeff Wilpon were to retain their roles for the remaining five years, but the organization was to eventually head in another direction nonetheless.

That since has fallen through, as the Wilpon’s wanted to alter the terms of the deal. It’s now unclear what will happen with the team’s ownership for the longterm. A few names have floated around as potential and eventual owners though, including Alex Rodriguez and…Jerry Seinfeld?

Yes, the legendary actor and comedian is a massive fan of the ballclub. But Seinfeld is putting the idea to rest, despite the fact that it hasn’t even gained that much steam yet.

“No,” he said when asked by TMZ if he’d be interested in the move. “The highest level of sports appreciation, particularly baseball, is a hotdog, a beer, and a seat.”

“There’s nothing higher. That’s the pinnacle…people think that owning the team is more fun, it’s actually less fun.” Seinfeld’s answer was a little bit different than A-Rod’s. When asked about the potential purchase on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” this week, Rodriguez said if the opportunity arose, he would “certainly look at it.” Fred Wilpon initially became involved with the Mets in 1980 when he purchased a 1% stake in the organization. The family gained sole ownership of the ballclub in 2002.