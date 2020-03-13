As the NBA puts the season on pause due to coronavirus concerns, the New York Knicks may have played their last game this year.

The NBA is entering unprecedented territory. Following Rudy Gobert‘s positive coronavirus diagnosis, the league quickly moved to suspend the season. The New York Knicks were in the midst of beating the Atlanta Hawks in overtime while this was all unfolding.

The Knicks State of Mind Podcast discusses the surreal events that took place and where to go forward from here.

A week prior to Gobert’s positive test, the Knicks were hosting the Utah Jazz in Madison Square Garden. The Knicks were among a few teams who were told to self-quarantine for the time being.

In addition to Gobert, Donovan Mitchell tested positive for coronavirus. Gobert and Mitchell set off a chain reaction in the world of sports. NCAA conference tournaments were canceled. The NCAA Tournament was nixed. The NHL suspended play. MLB pushed back Opening Day. And that’s just a few examples.

Coronavirus brought the sports world to a crashing halt this week. While the NBA was at the forefront of the crisis, COVID-19 has impacted just about every sports organization in the world.

The Knicks State of Mind guys also talk about how the NBA plans to finish the season. At this point, it seems like all options are on the table. The doomsday scenario of canceling the season is the last thing the NBA wants to do, but we have no idea what the future holds.