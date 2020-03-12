The New York Mets will reportedly hold their Opening Day matchup at Citi Field with fans in attendance, at least for right now.

What a crazy, interesting, scary time in our country right now. The outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States — and in the world — is causing people to become sick, people to die, and people to lose loved ones.

It’s also heavily affected the sports world, as many events are either getting canceled or suspended. But through it all, the New York Mets and Major League Baseball are staying confident.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets are planning to hold their Opening Day matchup on March 26 at Citi Field with fans in attendance.

As of now, told that the Mets plan to proceed with Opening Day at Citi Field with fans in the park, unless they are told otherwise by MLB or government authorities. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) March 11, 2020

Now, this is obviously subject to change. If the outbreak becomes worse, which is a major possibility, expect the league to take action.

Teams may end up having to play games only in cities not affected as much. The Mets would thus likely be forced to move home games to other locations, considering New York has been heavily hit with this outbreak. This, of course, hasn’t been implemented yet, but it’s only a matter of time before we see a major change.

MLB is already making alterations to who’s allowed in the clubhouse and who isn’t amid the concerns. More alterations could thus be made, which would completely affect the 2020 season.

For right now, that game in Queens will go on as normal. Erring on the side of caution is crucial though, keep that in mind.