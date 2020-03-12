By way of the NBA’s Donovan Mitchell, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, the New York Mets are enduring their own scare.

It was revealed early Thursday morning that Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell had tested positive for the coronavirus. It didn’t take long for the news to spread to the New York Mets.

Mitchell’s father, Donovan Mitchell Sr., is the Mets’ director of player relations and community engagement. He met with his son when the All-Star played against the New York Knicks on March 4 according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. It’s possible—although not a fact—that Mitchell Sr. contracted the disease at that time.

Mitchell Sr. returned to Port St. Lucie to continue his work with the Mets the next day. It’s not yet known who he had direct contact with while in St. Lucie.

This is scary news for the Mets. Mitchell Sr. was around the team for a week without knowing he could be carrying the infectious virus that is now classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Of course, the Mets are going to want to proceed with caution given the health concerns. That could mean a potential quarantine for those who came in contact with Mitchell Sr.

This makes it unlikely that they would be able to play on Opening Day if the season begins on time. Coronavirus quarantine usually lasts two weeks. The Mets were scheduled to play the Washington Nationals on Opening Day two weeks from Thursday.

It seems impossible that the team would be able to play on that day, especially if any of the players test positive.