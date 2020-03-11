Coronavirus is officially a pandemic. MLB has taken precautions to keep its players safe, but the New York Mets don’t see the big deal.

MLB is taking the threat of coronavirus very seriously. They’ve banned the media from the clubhouse and they’re considering not playing games in cities where it’s particularly bad. Alex Smith of SNY is reporting that despite all the panic, the New York Mets players are staying calm.

When asked about how the coronavirus is affecting the team, Brandon Nimmo said, “I know the virus might not be under control the way everyone would like, but it seems that things are going to go on as normal. We’re just going to try to limit the exposure of the players so we can play those games without any hindrance.”

He knows there’s an issue, but trusts MLB to take care of it and protect its players.

He’s not the only player on the team taking that laid back approach. Veteran second baseman Robinson Cano isn’t letting the coronavirus bother him either.

“It is what it is,” he said. “If you get it, you get it, but you can’t live with that in your mind every day, walking in, walking out.”

Some things are out of your control. There’s little anyone can do to stop themselves from becoming sick. If you wash your hands or use hand sanitizer and the league does what they’re doing to protect you and you still get sick, then it happens.

Cano isn’t going to let the fear of disease dominate his thought.

Rick Porcello is another player who isn’t going to allow the coronavirus to distract him from his Opening Day preparation.

“If you’re a family that’s been affected by it, you’ve definitely got to be concerned, and obviously I’m concerned for parents and other loved ones, but at the same time, you don’t want to be living every day in fear either,” the newly acquired Mets pitcher said.

Obviously, the coronavirus is at the forefront of everyone’s mind. It’s dominating the news headlines and is fundamentally changing the way sports are played and covered. That doesn’t mean the players are letting it control them though. For them, it’s just another day at the office.