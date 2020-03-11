The New York Mets are giving Pete Alonso a raise, which would provide him with a record-breaking sophomore salary.

Pete Alonso experienced a historic rookie season in 2019. And as a result, the New York Mets are rewarding him in a big way.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets have agreed to a new 2020 salary for Alonso. The total will be $652,521, a record-breaking sophomore salary and a 17.5% increase from his rookie pay. In 2019, Alonso received a luxury tax salary of $583,500.

The Mets agreed to a $652,521 salary for Pete Alonso this season, per source. That's a 17.5 percent raise over last season, which generally doesn't happen for pre-arb players. The Mets wanted to reward him. Alonso said he was "shocked and thrilled." — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 11, 2020

Alonso is “shocked,” but saying he deserves it is a complete understatement. In his inaugural season in the majors, the 25-year-old smacked a rookie-record 53 home runs with 120 RBIs and a slash line of .260/.358/.583 through 161 games. His home run total additionally topped the majors.

Alonso’s efforts led to him earning the National League Rookie of the Year Award, his first All-Star Game appearance, and a selection to the All-MLB First Team.

In just one season, Alonso became a star. It’s cool to think that at this time last year, not many knew who he was while he attempted to make the major-league roster. Now 365 days later, everyone knows the Polar Bear and the potential he has to be one of the league’s top players for a significant period of time.

Thus far in spring training (12 games, 37 plate appearances, 37 at-bats), Alonso has driven in three runs with a .243/.243/.297 slash line.

With slugger Michael Conforto (33 home runs last year) suffering an oblique strain, Alonso must step it up even more in order to carry New York on the offensive front. At least, for the time being.

Alonso and the Mets have just 14 games remaining on their spring training schedule. They’ll then take on the Washington Nationals in an Opening Day matchup on March 26 at 1:10 p.m. ET.