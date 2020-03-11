New York Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman feels his health and strength are on point ahead of the 2020 campaign.

With the 2020 regular season right around the corner, many New York Mets fans are portraying excitement when it comes to this team’s rotation. A group that comprises of two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom and one-time Cy Young winner Rick Porcello could do some damage against any and all opponents.

The rotation additionally includes Marcus Stroman, a right-hander preparing for what should be his first full year with the ballclub. Stroman experienced his inaugural trip to the All-Star Game last summer and feels strong enough to impress again in 2020.

The 28-year-old spoke about his health after taking part in a simulated game on Monday.

“Felt great, felt great,” Stroman said, per Ken Davidoff and Dan Martin of the New York Post. “Body feels good, arm feels good…Pretty much right where I need to be.”

Thus far in spring training, Stroman is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 1.200 WHIP across a trio of starts (6.2 innings pitched). He’s additionally struck out seven batters and walked three.

Stroman found himself in a trade before the deadline last summer that sent him to Queens from the Toronto Blue Jays. He sort of struggled after coming over to the Mets, recording a 3.77 ERA and allowing eight home runs in 11 starts.

Stroman possesses the opportunity to bounce back though, and newly appointed skipper Luis Rojas believes he displays the proper attitude.

“He doesn’t lack any confidence,” Rojas said. “He has a lot of energy.”

The Mets have just 14 games remaining on their spring training slate before Opening Day occurs on March 26. They’ll face the defending-champion Washington Nationals at Citi Field that afternoon at 1:10 p.m. ET.