Add legendary New York Mets third baseman David Wright to the numerous players who loved playing for new manager Luis Rojas.

David Wright held a press conference on Wednesday to talk about the New York Mets and his transition to a front-office role. One of the topics that came up is the Mets’ new manager Luis Rojas.

"Having that calm demeanor soothes the clubhouse" David Wright had the chance to play for Luis Rojas while he was rehabbing and thinks he'll do a great job as manager: pic.twitter.com/xGeknZ1AKk — SNY (@SNYtv) March 11, 2020

“Obviously I was hurt a lot towards the end of my career, so I did a lot of rehab,” Wright said. “And I got a chance to play for Luis, and you know he just seems like he’s going to be great because he never gets too high and he never gets too low.”

This is common praise for Rojas. Every player who has played for Rojas echoes this sentiment. His even-keel demeanor is going to be one of his biggest assets.

That’s especially true in New York, as Wright points out: “And to have that kind of presence and to have the baseball background that he has and that even demeanor I think it’s going to be very beneficial, especially in New York. Where sometimes every win every loss is the end of the world your the best team ever type stuff. Having that calm demeanor I think soothes the clubhouse.”

His demeanor isn’t the only thing that’s impressed the captain. He’s also loved that Rojas is looking to absorb information: “Just from the time I’ve been here he’s cornered me and asking questions. He seems like he wants to be a sponge. He wants to take in as much as he can.”

The New York Mets hope to be set up for the future with Luis Rojas. The young first-time major league manager has a daunting task in front of him. With all the talent in the rotation and the everyday lineup, Rojas and the Mets are expected to make a strong push for the postseason.

Although few have the Mets as favorites to win the 2020 World Series, they are capable of making a strong push for a National League pennant.

If Rojas’ long list of supporters—including David Wright—are to be believed, he can get it done. Fans are going to find out soon with only two weeks left before Opening Day.