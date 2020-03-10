The New York Mets simply don’t have a spot in the lineup for Dom Smith, but he refuses to let his role define him as a player.

Dom Smith is a good problem to have if you’re the New York Mets. He’s a starting-caliber first baseman who possesses the ability to play in left field. Most teams would love to have that kind of player on their bench.

The issue is that Smith wants to play and is good enough to be playing every day. That’s why the Mets explored trading him in the offseason. Nothing came to fruition, so Smith is set to be on the Opening Day bench, something he may not prefer.

But according to John Harper of SNY, the young player is taking a positive outlook.

“I could sit here and be a cancer in the clubhouse and cause problems, but what good would that do, for the team, and for my career?” he asked, rhetorically. “That would be dumb to do, so I just want to have fun playing in the major leagues.”

Smith is taking his role in stride. It’s clear he’s not happy sitting on the bench, but whining won’t solve that. The only way to earn more playing time is to go out there and earn an opportunity.

The only thing that sulking will do is ruin his reputation. That wouldn’t be good for him nor the Mets.

Smith will get a chance in 2020. Whether it’s due to injuries or players slumping, he will indeed see the field. If he continues to play at the level he did in 2019, he’ll force the Mets’ hand.

Smith’s acceptance of his role and his upbeat attitude is just another example of what makes this Mets clubhouse special. These guys love playing the game and have faith in each other while doing it. What else could a team want?