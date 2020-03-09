New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard loves the new pitching technology but makes sure to take a jab at the Astros while praising it.

On Saturday, a photo caught him throwing while shirtless (as usual) with wires and sensors on his body. On Sunday, he pitched a great game against the Astros that resulted in a 3-1 win. In three innings pitched, Syndergaard allowed two hits, one earned run, and additionally struck out four batters.

During the offseason, the Mets announced that they would be using new advanced technology to help record information on pitchers in order to better understand the motions and aid pitchers in taking their game to the next level. The team’s new pitching coach, Jeremy Hefner, is a proponent of these analytics. This all will assuredly play a huge part in the evolution of the use of pitching analytics by the organization.

According to Dan Martin of the New York Post, when discussing the information he’s receiving from the new technology, Syndergaard said, “It’s great…I think where baseball is going is access to the data and technology we have and using it, not in a cheating way. I think it’s great.”

Thor took a clear jab at the Astros in seemingly perfect timing, having just pitched against them.

The Astros’ cheating scandal has elicited criticism from many in the baseball universe, so Syndergaard’s comment comes as no surprise.

Syndergaard is excited about this new technology, even though he still doesn’t know much about it.

“I’m not really sure [how to use the information],” he said. “We’re just really scratching the surface on what it’s really capable of.”

Syndergaard didn’t undergo the best of seasons in 2019 and is looking to bounce back this year. The information the team gathers from their new technology may be able to help him reach the next level.