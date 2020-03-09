Jacob deGrom is one of the best pitchers in all of baseball and “MLB The Show 20” is showing the New York Mets starter some respect.

The back-to-back National League Cy Young Award winner is one of four players to earn a 99 overall rating in this year’s “MLB The Show 20.”

The New York Mets starter joins Mike Trout, Nolan Arenado, and division foe Max Scherzer among the best of the best. These are truly the most elite players in the game. The game is set to be released on March 17.

The 31-year-old led the National League with 255 strikeouts and had baseball’s second-lowest ERA (2.43) this past season. He also led all pitchers with a 7.3 bWAR. His 16.9 bWAR since the beginning of 2018 leads all pitchers.

Since the beginning of last season, deGrom’s 2.05 ERA is also the best in all of baseball. His 51 quality starts since then trail only Justin Verlander by one, and his 421.0 innings are the most in the NL, and second-best in all of baseball, behind Verlander’s 437.0.

He also trails Verlander in WHIP—0.85 to 0.94. His 524 strikeouts are the fourth-most in the league, behind only Gerrit Cole (602), Verlander (590), and Scherzer (543).

The two-time Cy Young has also allowed just 29 home runs since the beginning of 2018, the second-least out of pitchers with at least 300.0 innings thrown—Brad Keller has allowed 22 homers in 305.2 innings.

The Mets are counting on deGrom to turn in another elite year if they want to make a return to the postseason. The National League East is crowded at the top, but the Mets are certainly talented enough to win.