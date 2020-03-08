Mitchell Robinson’s high-flying exploits were on full display in the first quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

What goes up must come down. When Elfrid Payton threw it up to Mitchell Robinson, the second-year center had no problem throwing it down. In a late first-quarter flurry by the New York Knicks, Robinson brought the Madison Square Garden crowd to its feet with an acrobatic alley-oop finish.

Just throw it up anywhere near the rim and Mitchell Robinson is going to finish it. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/dgb9YlrlQO — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) March 9, 2020

Robinson, 21, punctuated an eight-point, four-rebound first quarter with this stuff. Payton’s lob is probably a little too low, but it doesn’t really matter. The long-limbed center has a knack for making tough finishes look easy.

The young and energetic center hit three of his first four shots in this game. That’s significant when you consider the fact that he’s chasing Wilt Chamberlain’s record for field goal percentage in a season.

Coming into the night, Robinson held a slight edge on Chamberlain’s 72.7% record. Wide-open dunks like this one are going to help Robinson etch his name in the history books.

Payton, 26, also put together a strong first-quarter performance. Much like Robinson, the point guard finished with eight points on 3-for-4 from the field. He chipped in three rebounds and three assists for good measure.

The Knicks are 2-2 on their current five-game homestand. A win over the hapless Pistons would give the Knicks some positive momentum before they hit the road for a three-game road trip. New York will travel down the east coast with games against the Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, and Miami Heat.