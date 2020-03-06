New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is represented by the biggest agent in MLB, Scott Boras. That makes extension talks hard to predict.

MLB superagent Scott Boras represents New York Mets star outfielder Michael Conforto. That usually means an extension is off the table. Boras loves to get his clients into free agency to maximize their earning potential.

Players represented by Boras very rarely work out extensions before hitting the open market. Conforto is making it clear that any extension with the Mets will be his choice.

Honestly, it doesn’t look like an extension is coming any time soon. When asked about the possibility by John Harper of SNY, Conforto replied: “At this point I’m just looking at being excited about this season. It would be nice to have the future set but it’s gotta make sense for me to do that. Maybe the conversation gets a little different next year but right now I’m just locked in on 2020.”

Those aren’t the words of a man who has any intention of signing a long-term deal in the near future. Those are the words of a man who has one thing on his mind, the 2020 season. Whatever comes next will come next.

That makes sense. Extension talks can turn contentious and strain relationships. They can also be a distraction not only for him but for his teammates as well.

“If I go out there and play the way I’m capable of, everything will take care of itself. Scott’s got my best interests in mind but at the end of the day it’s my decision,” Conforto said.

It’s impossible to know how the Mets will treat any future contracts at this time. The Wilpons are actively looking to sell, which leaves payroll up in the air. Without any idea of what future payroll may look like it’s impossible to predict any extensions.

At least Conforto knows what he’s looking for and knows that only he can decide his future. No matter what Scott Boras may tell him about the Mets organization.